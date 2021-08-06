Asia Pacific Solvents Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

“The report on Asia Pacific Solvents Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Asia Pacific Solvents Market: Introduction

A solvent is that component of a solution, which is presented in higher amount. It is also considered a substance in which the solute is dissolved. Usually, a solvent is a liquid. However, it can be an aqueous gas, solid, or supercritical fluid.

A hydrocarbon solvent is a type of organic solvent which primarily comprises hydrogen and carbon atoms in its molecule. These solvents are produced as volatile fractions during the refining process of crude oil. Hydrocarbon solvents primarily comprise of aliphatic and aromatic solvents, which are widely used in different applications. Aliphatic solvents are those solvents which have straight-chain structure such as hexane, kerosene, and gasoline. They are primarily used for oil extraction, manufacture of paints and coatings, and degreasing. Aromatic solvents are solvents that have benzene ring structure present in their molecule. They are widely used for manufacture of inks, paints, agricultural chemicals, and thinners.

Oxygenated solvents have carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms as key constituents of their molecular structure, which are primarily produced from olefins through various chemical reactions. These are most widely used solvents industrially. They tend to have good solvency power, and high purity. They are either completely or partly miscible with water.

Halogenated solvents are organic solvents with halogen atoms i.e. fluorine (F), bromine (Br), chlorine (Cl), or iodine (I) as a part of their molecular structure. These solvents are used for metal cleaning, dry cleaning, degreasing, printing, paint removal, and production of thermoplastics. They are employed in industries such as paper & textile, furniture, and automotive aerosols.

Increasing Demand of Paints, Coatings, and Printing Ink in Asia Pacific to Drive Solvents Market

Around 50% of the total solvents produced are used in the manufacturing of paints, coatings, and printing inks in Asia Pacific. Solvents dissolve or disperse different components such as binders, additives, pigments, and extenders used in the formulation of paints and coatings. They also help in speeding up the curing and drying process, due to which the demand for solvents is increasing. Moreover, the paints & coatings industry in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate in the near future, owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region, especially in developing countries such as China and India.

Increasing urban population across Asia Pacific is driving the demand for new residential construction. Paints and coatings form an integral part of the global building & construction industry. Thus, increasing residential construction is augmenting the paints & coatings industry in the region. The construction industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rate of 7%–8% in the next few years.

in the next few years. Demand for industrial paints is also increasing due to ongoing industrialization in Asia Pacific. Thus, these factors are projected to drive the demand for paints and coatings in the region from 2019 to 2027 . This would result in increase in the demand for quick-drying paints in the region, which is expected to boost the solvents market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

to . This would result in increase in the demand for quick-drying paints in the region, which is expected to boost the solvents market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Increasing demand for printing inks, paints, and coatings in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the demand for solvents in the region during the forecast period

Increasing Demand for Adhesives and Sealants in Industrial Sector to Drive Asia Pacific Solvents Market

Adhesives and sealants is another key end user of solvents in the Asia Pacific region. Solvents are used in adhesives and sealants to improve their efficiency at low temperatures, thereby maintaining an evaporation rate for better performance. Aromatic solvents are largely used in the adhesives industry, due to their high evaporation rates, which causes rise in the viscosity of adhesive films. Moreover, wetting of surface is a crucial property of an adhesive, which is achieved by dispersing or dissolving the polymer in a suitable solvent.

Adhesives and sealants are used in printing, textile, and other manufacturing industries. They are also used by retail consumers for various purposes. The drying time of solvent-based adhesives and sealants is lower than its counterparts. The quick evaporation of solvents allows the glue and any other additives to be concentrated and exposed to set.

Rising industrialization in the region, especially in developing countries such as China and India, is expected to drive the demand for adhesives and sealants in Asia Pacific during the forecast period

Thus, increasing demand for adhesives and sealants is likely to drive the solvents market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period

