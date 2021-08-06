Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry

“The report on Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market: Overview

Oil and gas downhole cables are introduced into a well in order to deliver and retrieve data about conditions of the wellbore

Oil and gas downhole cables supply power and carry data to and fro from a wide range of downhole instruments, sensors, and electrically powered equipment. These cables are required to withstand extreme conditions such as high pressures and temperatures.

Oil and gas downhole cables are of different types i.e. tubing encapsulated cables (TECs), fiber optic cables, hybrid cables, and electric submersible pump (ESP) cables

Rise in Unconventional Oil and Gas Production to Drive Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market

According to the World Energy Council, the U.S. has 1,161 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable unconventional gas. China has 1,115 trillion cubic feet of unconventional gas. The U.S. was the leading country in the production of unconventional gas in 2018. Its annual production of unconventional gas stood at 22 trillion cubic feet, while China's annual production of unconventional gas stood at 10 trillion cubic feet in the year.

Its annual production of unconventional gas stood at 22 trillion cubic feet, while China’s annual production of unconventional gas stood at 10 trillion cubic feet in the year. Rise in the production of unconventional oil and gas is anticipated to augment the demand for oil and gas downhole cables in the near future. Oil and gas downhole cables are required to provide power and transmit signals to several equipment such as electric submersible pumps (ESPs) and pressure gauges. A pressure gauge is installed in a well to monitor pressure at a single point or multiple points.

Thus, surge in the production of unconventional oil and gas, such as shale gas, is likely to boost the global oil & gas downhole cables market during the forecast period

Volatility in Prices of Crude Oil Likely to Hamper Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market

Crude oil prices witnessed a significant drop between 2014 and 2016. However, in 2017, prices started recovering. Average annual crude oil prices increased from US$ 40.76 per barrel in 2016 to US$ 69.78 per barrel in 2018.

However, in , prices started recovering. Average annual crude oil prices increased from per barrel in Prices of crude oil are affected by events that can potentially disrupt the supply of oil and gas. These include geopolitical and weather-related issues. Geopolitical events is a major factor creating uncertainty about future supply of or demand for oil and gas. This could lead to less exploration and drilling activities, which, in turn, could reduce the demand for oil and gas downhole cables.

The Middle East accounts for a major share of the global oil and gas production. It is a highly unstable sub-region due to political issues. Prices of oil and gas in the Middle East have been rising steadily since the sharp decrease in prices of crude oil in 2014.

Volatility in prices of oil and gas affects their production. This is expected to hamper the global oil & gas downhole cables market during the forecast period.

