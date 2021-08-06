Edible Flakes Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast

“The report on Edible Flakes Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Edible Flakes Market: Overview

The global edible flakes market value is estimated to reach ~ US$ 9.9 Bn in 2019 . According to the report, the market is anticipated to reach ~ US$ 22.3 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

in . According to the report, the market is anticipated to reach ~ by at a CAGR of The changing lifestyle of people and their eating habits lead to rising demand for ready to eat and processed food, which matches their hectic and busy lifestyle. This rising demand for the ready to eat food is expected to fuel the demand for edible flakes in the food & beverages industry in the coming years.

Edible Flakes: Market Frontrunners

By product, corn flakes are the leading segment in 2019 accounting for approximately 35% of the market. Furthermore, the rice flakes segment accounts for ~ 29% of the market in terms of value.

accounting for approximately of the market. Furthermore, the rice flakes segment accounts for ~ of the market in terms of value. Based on nature, conventional edible flakes is the leading segment in the global market. Whereas, the organic edible flakes segment is expected to show the high growth as compared to the conventional edible flakes.

Europe leads the global edible flakes market followed by the Asia Pacific and North America. Europe holds around 30% share in the global edible flakes market.

share in the global edible flakes market. Based on sales channel, the B2C segment accounts for approximately 56% share of the market, while the B2B segment accounts for the remaining share in the market. Online retail channels are getting highly popular among sales channel in recent years.

Edible Flakes Market: Trends

In developed markets, organic food is preferred over conventional ones, as consumers are picking products that are natural and contain no chemical additives or made using synthetic processes. Organic food does not contain any chemicals, thus it is witnessing higher demand than conventional food products. The growing interest on organic food products among consumers has been very beneficial for the organic crops industry. The aforementioned factors have resulted in high demand for organic food. A wide range of edible flakes is now marketed as organic. These products have high nutrient value and are labelled as non-GMO. With the demand for organically produced foods consistently rising, the sales of organic edible flakes is expected to surge exponentially in the near future.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), 2014 Organic Survey released in 2015, around 14,000 certified organic farms in the U.S. sold a total of US$ 5.5 Bn worth of organic products in 2014, which is a rise by 72% since 2008.

Edible Flakes Market: Research Methodology

In the study, a unique research methodology is used to conduct extensive research on the growth of the edible flakes market and identify future growth parameters. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, to help analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions.

Secondary resources referred to by analysts for compiling the edible flakes market study include statistics from governmental organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, who contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.

Information acquired from primary resources and secondary resources is compiled in a comprehensive manner. This also acts as a validation from companies in the edible flakes market, which makes projections more accurate and reliable.

For more information about this report visit: Edible Flakes Market”

