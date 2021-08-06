Customized Procedure Trays Market Projections & Future Opportunities

“The report on Customized Procedure Trays Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Customized Procedure Trays Market: Overview

The global customized procedure trays market was valued at ~ US$ 2 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027 . Rise in prevalence of various chronic conditions such as orthopedic, gynecology, and cardiac; faster adoption of customized procedure trays, availability of various components, specific surgical sets available in the market, and presence of key players especially in developing countries are anticipated to propel the global customized procedure trays market.

Custom procedure tray offers a sterile package that can be assembled according to the user's requirement. The package contains, as far as possible, disposable products required for each procedure. Trays can be tailor-made for each specialty so that the overall concept can be extended to an entire surgical unit. Adoption of customized procedure trays is rising due to the increase in the number of complex surgical procedures as a result of aging population; epidemics and infections are giving way to ischemic heart diseases, cancer, and trauma as leading causes of death, all of which require surgical interventions. Various customized procedure trays are available in the market, including anesthesia trays, general surgery trays, orthopedic trays available for hip and knee surgeries; cardiac trays, and neurology surgical trays.

According to a research, rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases is likely to increase the number of surgeries, which in turn would boost the demand for customized procedure trays. CVD accounts for 45% of all deaths in Europe and 37% of all deaths in the European Union. CVD is the leading cause of death in men in all but 12 countries in Europe and is the primary cause of death in women in all but two countries. Moreover, in 2017, coronary heart disease, the most common heart disease, accounted for 365,914 deaths in the U.S. Moreover, around 18.2 million adults aged 20 and older are estimated to be suffering from coronary heart disease. Prevalence of hip osteoarthritis was 26.28% in the U.K., 7.7% in Italy, 51.29% in Spain, 9.90% in the Netherlands, 4.2% in Denmark, and 3.8% in Sweden. This is expected to drive the customized procedure trays market in the region. According to research, in November 2019, prevalence of knee pain and knee osteoarthritis in Malaysia was 45.6%, around 31.5% in India, and 21.7% in China.

Customized Procedure Trays Market: Segmentation

The global customized procedure trays market has been segmented based on application, end user, and region

In terms of application, the global customized procedure trays market has been classified into orthopedic, ophthalmology, general surgery, neurosurgery, cardiac surgery, gynecology, urology, ear, neck, and head, and others. The cardiac surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the global customized procedure trays market in 2018. The segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of coronary angioplasty and coronary artery bypass graft procedures and the need of lowering the turnaround time of these surgeries to accommodate more patients.

Based on end user, the global customized procedure trays market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the global customized procedure trays market in 2018, owing to capacity of the hospitals to handle more interventions with limited resources and significant timesaving due to implementation of CPTs for surgical procedures.

Customized Procedure Trays Market – Research Objectives and Research Approach

The comprehensive report on the global customized procedure trays market begins with an overview of the market, followed by the scope and objectives of the study. Following this, the report provides detailed explanation of the objectives of the study and healthcare compliances laid down by accredited agencies in the purview of research in the global customized procedure trays market. It is followed by market introduction, market dynamics, and an overview of the global customized procedure trays market, which includes analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends affecting the growth of the market. Furthermore, Y-o-Y analysis with elaborate insights has been provided to understand the Y-o-Y trends of the customized procedure trays market. The next section of the global customized procedure trays market report highlights the USPs, which include disease prevalence & incidence rate, information on number of surgeries performed (annually), pricing analysis, information on custom procedure trays (adoption, supply chain, cost/quality), government regulations, and custom procedure tray used per procedure in the global market.

For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section further divided into smaller sections. The entire report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables that are appropriately interspersed in the entire compilation. Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of the market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.

