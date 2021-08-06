Erasure Coding Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed

“The report on Erasure Coding Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-110372

Erasure Coding Market: Overview

The global erasure coding market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2027. The market is projected to be driven by exponential growth of data through erasure coding.

between and The market is projected to be driven by exponential growth of data through erasure coding. The rising adoption of erasure coding for data resiliency is also expected to boost the erasure coding market in the near future

The global erasure coding market is expected to reach ~ US$ 11.9 Mn by 2027 from US$ ~ 2.7 Mn in 2019

by from US$ ~ in North America holds major share of the erasure coding market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to dominate the erasure coding market during the forecast period, followed by Europe

North America remains the leading region in the erasure coding market, with revenues in 2019 estimated at US$ 2,607.18 Thousand

estimated at Thousand The erasure coding market in Middle East & Africa and South America are also expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly in terms of share in the global erasure coding market during the forecast period. This is due to adoption of erasure coding by IT enterprises and small, medium, and large scale enterprises, which has propelled the demand for erasure coding in the APAC region.

Erasure coding is a technique that breaks data into fragments or shards, which are further encoded with parity or redundant data, and stored across multiple storage media and locations. Erasure coding is a parity technique or mechanism used to protect data in cloud-based services, so as enhance the storage drives. Erasure coding is used to protect the data in different nodes, along with the single storage system.

The main objective of erasure coding is to provide better data resilience, and data durability or persistence, implying that it can remain for longer periods of time regardless of the media it is being stored on

North America Erasure Coding Market: Snapshot

North America is a developed region and hence, innovation and new technologies are expected to be trends witnessed in the North America region in the next few years. North America held a prominent share of the global erasure coding market in 2018. For the same reason, North America is expected to witness the highest opportunity addition in the erasure coding market globally, with Europe and Asia Pacific being the next closest regions.

Key Growth Driver of Erasure Coding Market

Balancing Data Resiliency with Erasure Coding: Data resiliency is the accessibility of the data that is required in a production environment and is carried out through the usage of redundant components, subsystems, systems, or facilities, which is possible through the usage of erasure coding. Erasure coding is evolving, owing to its algorithm structure which does not use any particular hardware controller to provide better data resiliency in data centers and small, medium, and large enterprises. Additionally, demands of the new data economy across data centers as well as small, medium, and large enterprises to ensure data resiliency, protection, security, and backup and recovery solutions, is expected to boost the erasure coding market across the globe over the forecast period.

Research Methodology – Erasure Coding Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the erasure coding market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the erasure coding market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the erasure coding market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and data of major countries of the world, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the erasure coding market.

For more information about this report visit: Erasure Coding Market”

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Erasure Coding Market

Infant Formula Packaging Market

Infused Fruits Jellies Market

Ligation Devices Market

Downhole Tools Market

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

Infused Dried Fruits Market

Bovine Colostrum Market

Building Automation and Control System Market

Partial Ossicular Replacement Prostheses Market