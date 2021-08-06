Vitamin Deficiency Treatment Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth

“The report on Vitamin Deficiency Treatment Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Vitamin Deficiency Treatment Market: Overview

According to the latest market report on the global vitamin deficiency treatment market for the historical period 2018–2019 and forecast period 2020–2028 , rise in global geriatric population and high demand for Vitamin D and Vitamin B complex due to numerous health benefits are projected to drive the global vitamin deficiency treatment market

and forecast period , rise in global geriatric population and high demand for Vitamin D and Vitamin B complex due to numerous health benefits are projected to drive the global vitamin deficiency treatment market According to the report, the global vitamin deficiency treatment market was valued at US$ 5.46 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2028

High Demand for Vitamin D and Vitamin B Complex due to Numerous Health Benefits: Key Drivers

Vitamin D plays a significant role in absorbing calcium into the bones, thereby aiding in building and maintaining strong bones. Vitamin D also helps maintain normal blood levels of calcium and phosphorus. Role of Vitamin D supplements is not just restricted to preventing or treating rickets, but it is also known to help maintain normal function of the immune system, normal inflammatory response, and normal muscle function.

Vitamin D deficiency is quite common, especially in the young working population, as more and more people are leading a sedentary lifestyle and have a desk job. These people do not receive enough sunlight to activate vitamin D formation in the body, which is leading to increase in vitamin D deficiency.

These factors are expected to increase the demand for vitamin D supplements and subsequently, drive the global vitamin deficiency treatment market

Vitamin B12, also known as methylcobalamin, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays significant role in the production of red blood cells and DNA, as well as proper functioning of the nervous system. B12 deficiency can cause numerous issues including pernicious anemia, megaloblastic anemia, and sub-acute combined degeneration of spinal cord. Vitamin B12 is derived from animal products such as meat, poultry fish, dairy, and is frequently found to be deficient in vegetarians and vegans.

Vitamin B complex is a commonly prescribed vitamin supplement due to their high functionality in maintaining normal body thus, driving the global vitamin deficiency treatment market

Rise in Global Geriatric Population

Rise in global geriatric population is estimated to fuel the demand for vitamins and other dietary supplements at a steep pace during the forecast period. Rise in geriatric population directly affects the demand for vitamins, primarily due to higher susceptibility to various diseases among this population.

Most developed countries have high geriatric population. According to the WHO, the geriatric population is expected to rise at a rapid pace in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Japan

Access to various diagnostic and treatment services has improved due to favorable healthcare policies and the advancement in health care facilities in countries such as the U.S., Japan, the U.K., and other countries in Western Europe, which, in turn, has increased life expectancy of the population. Increase in geriatric population is anticipated to propel the vitamin deficiency treatment market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

A unique research methodology has been utilized to conduct a comprehensive research on the growth of the global vitamin deficiency treatment market and arrive at conclusions on the growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the drawn conclusions.

Secondary sources referred to by analysts during the production of the global vitamin deficiency treatment market report include statistics from company annual reports, SEC filings, company websites, World Bank database, investor presentations, regulatory databases, government publications, and industry white papers. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, and market intelligence managers, who have contributed to the production of the study on the vitamin deficiency treatment market as primary sources.

These primary and secondary sources have provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from vitamin deficiency treatment market leaders. Access to extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases allows this report to address specific details and questions about the global vitamin deficiency treatment market with accuracy. The study also uses the top-down approach to assess the revenue numbers for each segment and the bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in reaching the estimates on future prospects of the global vitamin deficiency treatment market more reliably and accurately.

