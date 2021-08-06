U.S. Graphite Electrode Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity

“The report on U.S. Graphite Electrode Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

U.S. Graphite Electrodes Market: Overview

Graphite electrode is available in small or large diameters for high temperature and high intensity applications. Graphite electrode is employed in the production of steel in electric arc furnaces. It is also used in steel refining and smelting processes.

Graphite electrode is primarily employed in production of steel and non-ferrous metals

Prominent characteristics of graphite electrode include its ability to withstand electrical resistance with temperature up to 1,400°C, high machining accuracy, good surface finishing, and anti-oxidation treatment for longevity. Graphite electrode also offers high flexural strength, thus resulting in lower electrode breakage frequency at the time of machining. It has low specific resistance, which allows maximum current carrying capability without overheating of the electrode.

Key Growth Drivers of U.S. Graphite Electrodes Market

Rise in demand for graphite electrode in end-use industries, increase in utilization of steel scrap, and high demand for graphite electrode in the steel industry are expected to drive the demand for graphite electrodes in the U.S. Graphite electrodes possess excellent electrical properties, high mechanical strength at high temperatures, high electrical and heat conductivity, low impurity content, chemical stability, and high vibrational resistance. Thus, graphite electrodes are ideal for usage in electric arc furnaces (EAF).

Graphite electrode that is used in an EAF provides flexibility at the time of production of steel, unlike the blast furnace method of steel production. EAF units can be rapidly started and stopped, allowing the steel mill to vary production according to the demand. Furthermore, they can withstand temperatures up to 1,800°C, due to their superior thermal expansion and thermal shock resistance, which help in reducing the entire mass of steel.

EAFs have gained popularity among steel producers due to their flexibility, quick turnaround time, and lower fixed costs. Growth in investment in the steel manufacturing sector in the U.S. is expected to enhance capacity expansions for EAFs in the U.S.

Rise of government initiatives in order to increase the usage of scrap steel metal is another prominent factor that is likely to drive the graphite electrodes market in the U.S. Scrap utilization rates for steel producing industries differ significantly around the world, depending on the production process. Steel scrap is usually sourced from waste generated during the steelmaking process due to rolling, conditioning, cutting, and trimming processes. Steel scrap can also be generated in the form of steel products at the end of their service life. Availability of scrap is high in the U.S. due to the presence of large steel producing industries and considerably high consumption of steel products in the country.

Research Methodology – U.S. Graphite Electrodes Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts for combining the graphite electrode market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the graphite electrodes market in the U.S.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. Based on data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the graphite electrodes market in the U.S.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the graphite electrodes market in the U.S.

