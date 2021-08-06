Dolomite Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development

The global market for dolomite is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is growing construction activities in Asia-Pacific region. On the flip side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is hindering the growth of the market.

The cement segment is expected to dominate the global dolomite market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Cement Industry

– Dolomite is used as aggregate in portland cement concrete which is used for roads, buildings, and other structures and in combination with bituminous materials for roads and similar construction.

– In the production of cement, dolomite is also calcined, and then it is cut into blocks of a specific size.

– According to United States Geological Survey, the production of cement was 4,100 million tons in 2019 and 4,050 million tons in 2018. Top cement producing countries include the United States, Brazil, China, Egypt, and India among others.

– The construction industry is one of the largest consumers of cement. The growing commercial construction and industrial construction activities are experiencing a boom, globally. Lower interest rates prevailing worldwide, increasing living standards, higher per capita income, industrialization, infrastructural development, etc., are leading to a rise in construction activities which further boosting the demand for cement, therefore driving the market studied.

– Cement is also used to make base courses for various types of pavements and to make water-bound macadam and soil aggregate roads.

– The focal points of growth in construction activities are China, India, and the United States. Additionally, ASEAN countries, Germany, Russia, and many of the world’s developing economies are experiencing the growth of construction activities at a quicker pace.

– In India, the government has initiated projects, such as 100 smart cities and ‘Housing for All by 2022’, which are expected to immensely drive the residential construction market through the forecast period. Furthermore, the country which launched more than 1,800 housing projects in the country (of which more than 50% was of high-rise buildings) is expected to launch even a larger number of projects by the end of 2020.

– South East Asia is currently one of the most dynamic regions in the world, with construction and building projects flourishing owing to their healthy political environment and robust economic growth. In Singapore, the Building & Construction Authority of Singapore projects a construction demand growth of up to EUR 22 billion per year through the next four years, with construction projects totaling 1.24% of GDP.

– However, the industry faced a slowdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19. All the countries are currently under shutdown temporarily to tackle the outbreak. This has led to temporary close of construction activities which in turn, expected to is expected to affect the demand of the market growth. Furthermore, in future the market is expected to grow.

– Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the consumption of dolomite is expected to rise at a healthy rate from cement industry over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest market for dolomite during the forecast period.

– China is the largest cement producer across the globe with around 50% of global production.

– China hosts a vast construction sector, and the developments in the infrastructure and residential sectors in the past two years have supported the growth of the construction sector at large, both in terms of volume and value.

– India is the second-largest producer of cement across the region and the demand for cement is constantly increasing supported by the rapidly growing construction industry.

– The construction industry in India is likely to remain buoyant in the coming years. The government focuses to expand building construction by 200%, till 2030. Additionally, the Government of India has given a massive push to the infrastructure sector by allocating INR 4.56 lakh crore (USD 63.20 billion) for the sector in 2019. Moreover, INR 83,015.97 crore (USD 11.51 billion) was allocated toward road transport and highway. Therefore, the growing construction industry is boosting the demand for cement which further driving the market studied.

– The pharmaceutical industry in the region is growing at a significant rate, owing to technological advancements and preference toward quality-based medical treatment.

– China is the second-largest market for pharmaceuticals, globally. The market for pharmaceuticals is emerging rapidly, owing to the growing middle-class and aging society present in the country, rising incomes, and increasing urbanization. The pharmaceutical sales of the country is expected to reach up to USD 175 billion by 2022.

– Additionally, agriculture is the major source of livelihood for approximately 58% of the population in India. India has the tenth-largest arable land resources in the world. The gross irrigated area under food grains has grown to 64.8 million hectare in 2019 from 61.63 million hectare in 2013. The growing investments in irrigation have enhanced the gross irrigated area, thus, creating a demand for agrochemicals, stimulating the demand for the market studied.

– However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has further affected the economy at present, as the countries are in partial lockdown and all the manufacturing and construction activities has been stopped. Such slowdown is expected to affect the growth of the dolomite from its end user industries in recent times. The situation is expected to recover over the forecast period.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

