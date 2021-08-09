Wound Care Biologics Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

Rising incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, increasing rate of burn injuries, and growing geriatric population and high rate of injuries are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 1.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.1%, Market Trends – Growing burden of chronic injuries

The global wound care biologics market size is expected to reach USD 3.71 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing incidence of chronic injuries such as diabetic foot ulcers and burn injuries, rising focus on advancement of treatment options, and growing burden of diseases across the globe are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of temporary skin substitutes and growing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop advanced biologics are some other factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Biologic wound healing therapies aim to accelerate the re-establishment of tissue repair mechanisms through the application of active biological agents that have antioxidant, antimicrobial, or anti-inflammatory attributes. Biologic dressings prevent water loss, heat loss, and protein and electrolyte loss and minimizes the risks of contamination. Wound care biologics accelerate wound closure and optimizes wound healing environment. Over the last decade, rapid advancement in understanding wounds and their pathophysiology have led to significant innovations in treatment of acute, chronic, and other wounds.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Wright Medical, MiMedx Group, Vericel Corporation, Anika Therapeutics, Osiris Therapeutics, Organogenesis, Kerecis, Solsys Medical, ACell, Lavior Inc., and Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc.

Wound Care Biologics Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biologic Skin Substitutes

Enzyme Based Formulations

Growth Factors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Surgical Wounds

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Wound Care Biologics market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

