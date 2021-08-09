Sugar-Based Excipients Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve dissolution, solubility, bioavailability of drugs, rising demand of generic oral prescribed medications, and technological advancements in sugar-based excipients are some key factors driving market growth.

The global sugar-based excipient market size is expected to reach USD 1,542.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve dissolution, bioavailability, growth in pharmaceuticals manufacturers, surging demand and production of Orally Disintegrated Tablets (ODT), rising demand of pharmaceuticals drugs, scientific development in genetics industry, and availability of low-cost manufacturing infrastructure, and technological advancements in sugar-based excipients are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Excipients are the inactive substances that are used in production of drugs specifically to conceal the effect or the bitterness of active agents present in drugs. Sugar-based excipients have been FDA-approved substances used in medicines given to children. Sugar-based excipients are most popularly used in antibiotics and cough syrups. They are primarily applicable in disintegration of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) present in medicines, and widely used in sucrose, glycerol, saccharin sodium, and sorbitol. Sugar-based excipients are also used as fillers, binders and coating materials, they reduces stickiness and enhance flavors of medicines, making it highly palatable.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

DFE Pharma, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Roquette Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill, Inc., Colorcon Inc., FMC Corporation, and Meggle AG.

Sugar-Based Excipients Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Actual Sugars

Sugar Alcohols

Artificial Sweeteners

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Coatings Powders/Granules

Direct Compression Sugars

Crystals, Syrups

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Sugar-Based Excipients market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

