Automotive Lighting Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018-2026

Lighting, being a vital component in automotive vehicles, plays an important role in automotive safety. Automotive vehicle consists of variety of lights to increase the visibility in darkness and bad weather conditions. Besides this, these lights also increase the conspicuity of the vehicle. The lighting system comprises lighting and signaling devices. These lighting equipment are placed at different locations in the vehicle such as front, rear, top, and interiors.

Lighting provides illumination for the driver, helps other drivers and pedestrians on the road to detect the vehicle’s position, direction of movement, and size. Further, it also adds aesthetic looks to both interior and exterior parts of the vehicle.

Automotive lightings are anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to increased production and sales of the vehicles and availability of better and adaptive lighting system to be used in automobiles.

The global automotive lighting market is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, application, product sale, and region. Based on technology, the market is categorized into halogen, xenon/HID, and LED. Based on vehicle type, it is bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Based on application, it is divided into front/headlamps, rear lighting, side, and interior.

Based on product sale, it is classified into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket products. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive lighting market include DENSO Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hyundai Mobis, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, ROBERT BOSCH GmbH, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Valeo, and Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive lighting market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

o Halogen

o Xenon/HID

o LED

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Vehicle

o Commercial Vehicle

By Application

o Front/Headlamps

o Rear Lighting

o Side

o Interior

By Product Sale

o Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

o Aftermarket Products

By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ UK

§ Italy

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ Japan

§ India

§ South Korea

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ Turkey

§ Saudi Arabia

§ South Africa

§ Rest of LAMEA