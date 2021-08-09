Flat Panel Display Market Insights, Share, Trends, Future Scope Analysis, Forecast 2027

Flat panel display is electronics viewing technology that projects information such as images, videos, texts, or other visual material. Flat panel displays are far lighter and thinner than traditional Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) television sets. These display screens utilize numerous technologies such as Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), and others. Also, it is mostly used in consumer electronic devices such as TV, laptops, tablets, laptops, smart watches, and others. The emergence of advanced technologies offers enhanced visualizations in several industry verticals, which include consumer electronics, retail, sports & entertainment, transportation, and others.

Also, flexible flat panel display technologies witness popularity at a high pace. In addition, display technologies, such OLED, have gained increased importance in products such as televisions, smart wearables, smartphones, and other devices. Moreover, smartphone manufacturers plan to incorporate flexible OLED displays to attract consumers. Furthermore, the market is also in the process of producing energy saving devices, primarily in wearable devices.

The market for flat panel displays in healthcare, retail, BSFI, military & defense, automotive, and other sectors are analyzed and estimated in accordance to the impacts of drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The major factors that drive the flat panel display market include growth in the vehicle display technology in the automotive sector, increase in demand for OLED display devices in smartphones and tablets, and rise in adoption of interactive touch-based devices in the education sector.

However, high cost of the latest display technologies such as transparent display and quantum dot displays and stagnant growth of desktop PCs, notebooks, and tablets hinder the market growth. Furthermore, upcoming applications in the flexible flat panel display devices are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global display market.

The market is segmented into technology, application, industry vertical, and region. By technology, it is classified into OLED, quantum dots, LED, LCD, and others. By application, it is categorized into smartphone & tablet, smart wearables, television & digital signage, PC & laptop, vehicle display, and others. By industry vertical, it is divided into healthcare, retail, BFSI, military & defense, automotive, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global display market are LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Sony Corporation, AU Optronics, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Japan Display Inc., Crystal Display Systems, and E Ink Holdings Inc.

