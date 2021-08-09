Security Assessment Market Outlook – Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth

The Security Assessment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The rapidly rising cases of cyber-attacks coupled with the need to adhere to stringent compliances and the increased adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) across multiple end-user industries and mobility trends are forcing the organizations across the globe, irrespective of their size to adopt security assessment solutions in order to protect and assess critical business infrastructure.

– Owing to the increased adoption of BYOD policies, Cisco Systems stated that companies favoring BYOD make an annual saving of USD 350 per year, per employee. While this trend is offering various benefits to organizations, such as reduced hardware costs, increased productivity for remote employees, and satisfied customer base, the enhanced adoption of these connected devices has also resulted in various privacy and data thefts and insecure usage causing data breaches and cyber-attacks.

– With the rise in population and increased digitalization in the industrial processes, there is tremendous growth in the number of PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and point-of-sale terminals. This increase in different smart devices is generating a large number of endpoints in networks across the globe. Hence, there is a need for security assessments owing to increased number of endpoint devices.

– Moreover, according to Ericsson, it is anticipated that approximately 400 million IoT devices, with cellular connections in 2016, are expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2022. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by the increased industry focus on deploying a connected ecosystem and the standardization of 3GPP cellular IoT technologies.

– There has been a double-digit growth in the number of end points, primarily owing to the rapidly increasing adoption of automation, which is a result of the industrial revolution 4.0, machine-to-machine communication, and the emergence of smart cities. Consequently, the need to protect the data and devices vulnerabilities and deploy tools to recognize attacks and minimize the damage is critically important.

– Owing to the situation created by the global pandemic, the demand for remote working solutions has been witnessing a surge, primarily owing to organizations that are transitioning from their conventional workplace methods to the newly adopted work from home scenarios. These transition impacts have to be carefully administered in the context of the enterprises security capabilities as more and more personal unsecured devices have started accessing the organization network, the risk of compromising network security goes up.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– With the rapid rise in banking and online transaction, the risk for fraud and potential exposure of personal information is rising significantly. Mobile and e-banking channels are being increasingly used every day to transfer and perform transactions, which opens doors to cyber criminals trying to compromise a user’s account to extract money.

– Data breaches have led to an exponential rise in the costs and loss of valuable customer information. According to the Data Breach Investigations Report, which was released by Verizon in 2019, 88 percent of all cyber incidents in the financial services and insurance sector were done with financial motivation. Cyber attackers in pursuit of the easiest path possible to financial gain attack the financial services industry

– Moreover, the BFSI sector is experiencing an increase in cloud workloads, where a significant amount of data is moved to the cloud. Furthermore, the rising integration of the third party, such as mobile wallets, coupled with complex security infrastructure where many vendors are deployed around the ecosystem, is creating a significant security challenge in the sector.

– With the aim to secure their IT processes and systems, secure customer critical data, and comply with government regulations, both private and public banking institutes are focusing on implementing the latest technology and adopting robust solutions to prevent cyberattacks. Additionally, with greater customer expectation, growing technological capabilities, and regulatory requirements, banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– The North American region is anticipated to hold a significant market share. This is primarily owing to the significant presence of major security assessment service providers in the market that are offering multiple services to multiple businesses in the region across multiple end-user industries.

– The substantial increase in the number of data breaches across various industries boosts the companies to adopt robust assessment services. For instance, according to the White House Council of Economic Advisers, the US economy faces losses of approximately USD 57 billion to USD 109 billion per annum, due to the dangerous cyber activities.

– Moreover, cyberattacks in the North American region, especially in the United States are rising rapidly and have reached an all-time high, primarily owing to the rapidly increasing number of connected devices in the region. In the United States, consumers are using public clouds, and many of their mobile applications are preloaded with their personal information for the convenience of banking, shopping, communication, etc.

– The US government signed the law to establish the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), to enhance national defense against cyberattacks. It works with the Federal Government to provide cybersecurity tools, incident response services, and assessment capabilities to safeguard the government networks that support essential operations of the partner departments and agencies.

