Digital Assurance Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights

Digital Assurance Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2025. The digital economy is transforming the way the business run, owing to the significant shift in the quality assurance service provided and competitive rivalry. Modern businesses are opting for reliability and digital assurance for leveraging the market demand. In order to enhance performance while ensuring the customer experience, the market demands digital assurance.

– Digital assurance is not just confined with the testing applications across social, mobile, analytics & cloud (SMAC), IoT, and big data, among others, it also ensures that the desired business outcomes are achieved as a result of digital transformation initiatives adopted. For instance, digital assurance solutions go beyond the functional validations required for applications such as SMAC and perform various aspects such as network capability, optimal performance, interoperability, and enhanced security. This instance is enabling the business to adopt digital assurance over traditional Quality Assurance (QA) testing.

– In the current market scenario, organizations are required to focus more on creating consistent and seamless experience apart, meeting the customer’s demands for products and services. By leveraging digital assurance’ omnichannel capabilities, organizations can deliver automated solutions that offer better accessibility, seamless experience, and lesser wait time.

– Moreover, there has been an emergence of various security threats with the digital revolution. For instance, In 2019, Armis Labs recovered around eleven serious vulnerabilities in their solution. Six of these flaws exposed an estimated 200 million IoT devices to the risk of remote code execution attacks. However, with digital assurance, businesses can ensure secure not only transactions but also complete the protection of end-users critical data.

– Additionally, the COVID-19 has brought about a reactive yet deliberate transformation of enterprises’ digital presence and support to the customers. Also, the economic scenarios have increased the pressure on the business to ensure a memorable online experience. For instance, OTT players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime are gaining unprecedented growth.

– The e-learning providers are also leveraging the stagnant market amidst the COVID-19 scenario by providing enhanced online learning/schooling experience. Further, cosmetics companies are leveraging technologies such as AR to replicate the in-store experience. These consumption online content patterns are drawing the criticality in deploying agile solutions. Thereby are expected to generate significant opportunities for the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare sector is expected to register significant growth

– The global pandemic COVID-19 spreading across the world, led by growing health concerns and implementing the stay-at-home policy has effectively impacted the world of digital health. Also, there has been a trend in the growth of mobile healthcare applications in the market. For instance, In March 2020, the Indian government introduced the “AROGYASETU” mobile app to create awareness against the virus.

– Similarly, there is also growth in the number of avid users of these healthcare apps. There is evolving competition in the digital health application market. Hence businesses, to stand out at the top of the list with high FRD, are required to develop bug-free, easy to use software applications to maintain their competitive position. This instance showcases a positive outlook of the market and is expected to increase digital assurance adoption.

– For instance, In most cases, the boomer population has been the end-users of these applications. The organizations need to test the user interface (UX testing) of the application and make it patient-centric and doesn’t involve any complexities. Further, as the users are likely to input critical health data into the applications its mandates the organizations to implement strict and secure authorization accessibility and perform security testing to help prevent the data breaches.

Americas to Hold Significant Market Share

– The Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth majoring owing to the economies in the region that hold the tremendous potential to grow towards the digital transformation. Each economy, including China, India, and Japan, among others, has developed a niche market for themselves towards specific ICT segments. The region is home to a few of the market players, including TCS, Hexaware, and Maveric Systems, among others.

– As the region has been moving towards the digital future, COVID-19 has created greater urgency towards it with instances such as workspaces, customer, and partner interaction been moved online. With growing transformation, quality assurance also needs to balance multiple conflicting priorities. These include the need to support the rapidly changing technology landscape and the requirement for greater speed deliver both while ensuring omnichannel experiences for the users.

– Additionally, emerging economies such as India embrace the digital transformation led by government initiatives and technological vendor investments. For instance, In June 2020, Google Inc parent company Alphabet announced an Investment fund of USD 10 billion through an entity called India Digitization Fund towards building India-specific use cases and providing support to Indian companies towards the digital transformation. Google further indicated the development of a low-cost OS that would run 5G services. These instances are set to leverage the adoption of digital assurances in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Digital Assurance Market is moderately consolidated with prominent vendors in the market leveraging partnerships and COVID-19 situations to help businesses bound back towards their digital transformation by offering services at an aggressive price and thereby maintaining their competitive position in the market. The major players in the market include Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Micro Focus, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, and Cigniti Technologies.

– April 2020: Micro Focus announced that its partnering with its Alliance partner Wipro Limited. Both companies have aligned their solutions to help the customer business continuity amidst the COVID-19 epidemic. The services include Digital Assurance as a Service, Agile Anywhere for Seamless Software Delivery, Monitor Connectivity, and Virtual Desk BCP.

– June 2020: Atos SE announced its agreement to acquire Paladion, a US-based global provider of managed security services. The company aims to strengthen and further leverage its portfolio of global cybersecurity services, including security testing and network testing. Further, the company also states that this acquisition would benefit its growth in evolving markets and allow it to globally deliver services at competitive costs.

