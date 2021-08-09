Contact Center Outsourcing Market Size & Business Planning

The Contact Center Outsourcing Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2020-2025). Smart contact center outsourcing companies and IP call centers offer advantages on how to work with clients from scheduling the right number of agents for peak demand times, and the right course of channels. They are equipped or develop in-house their sophisticated CRM and VOIP software, network platform for scaling up operations. ​Similarly, if an e-commerce client has a sale, or introduces a new product. These outsourcing companies have the capability and resource so that their client does not have to handle management, scheduling, scaling-up, or layoffs in off-season periods.​

– Whereas, on the customer front, an issue resolved in a single interaction is considered as the most critical aspect of excellent service experience. To further understand what consumers seek in redressal, for instance, genesis conducted a study in which Consumers of varying ages expect different levels of empathy, with older generations wanting more understanding from organizations.​

– The Genesys survey data also indicated that the degree to which consumers recognize personalized service varies on a regional/country level. Customers in Germany with 77% and the U.K. at 75% were regarded as most likely to observes some kind of personalized activity in customer service being happened in the past five years. Alternatively, one-third of those in Japan and New Zealand with 33% think service has become less personalized.​

– With the outbreak of COVID-19 and work at home (WAH) becoming a preferred mode of carrying operations, vendors for the market studied have been active in promoting WAH and expanding their business. For instance, As of April 2020, Teleperformance, reached its work-at-home solutions target, with a penetration rate of 66% of operational staff in its core business, or more than 155,000 agents, working from home in April.​

Key Market Trends

Multi Channel Customer Engagement Trends are Expected to Boost the Market Growth

– Being viewed as a strategic customer engagement tool, the multi-channel approach by contact centers enable more robust relationships with customers. The rise of data collection, analysis, and data science can be considered as a prime driver for the same. The access to data, businesses are basing their decision on actionable insights, thus, leading to better solutions for both customers and companies. Therefore, tech-savvy organizations are observed to have been opting for a multi-channel approach where customers’ needs can be addressed across multiple platforms. ​

– With digital transformations and customers being available at multi-platforms, the creation of satisfied customers is dependent on a smooth, hassle-free experience. This is possible via catering to their preferred mode of communication for their customers as the communication technology adoption on the contact center level.​ Key considerations to opt for multi-channel customer engagement has been attributed to the need for personalized content and availability at all platforms. The personalized experience delivery has led the engagement strategies to retain an average of 89% of customers, as compared to companies without such plans retaining 33%.

– Currently, 95% of organizations believe that customer service plays into brand loyalty, as per Microsoft 2018 studies. Another study by American Express suggests that about 33% of consumers switch brand preferences after one instance of poor customer service.​

– Among various services, chat has developed as the most preferred channel of engagement over the past few years. By offering real-time chat options during the shopping experience and across post-purchase needs, 73% of customers suggested that live chat has been the most satisfying way of communicating with a business. ​With the increasing demand for seamless and efficient multi-channel engagement trends, the market for contact center outsourcing is expected to increase.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The primary reason behind the growth of voice service being shifted offshore was reduced cost. Still, after the 2008 recession, the cost to operate locally dropped, which in turn reduced the profit gained by moving overseas, and this proved as a significant growth driver for the growth of contact center outsourcing in the United States and other parts of North America. For instance, Teleperformance opened its New Center in Cape Town in partnership with E.ON. The company in November 2019, inaugurated its new contact center where the company’s teams will handle selected voice and non-voice contacts, including webchat and email from customers wishing to join E.ON, change tariffs, discuss their accounts, move home and renew their agreements.​

– Earlier contact center service was generally managed in-house and increased the operational challenges which further resulted in poor customer service experience, but with the increased demand for personalized service and real-time access to resources needed to solve their problems, there is a shift in business focus towards enhanced customer experience to increase the level of customer retention, the trend of on-shore outsourcing is experiencing an upward trend in the region.

– Back in December 2019, a study by the Genesis company revealed that nearly 52% of U.S. respondents become frustrated when soliciting customer support. This figure matches with U.K. respondents as well. But in comparison to the responses from India, the number is around 60%. This is a highlight of the major issue being faced when outsourcing contact center needs.​

– The region is also witnessing growth in the field of analytics, cloud, and network infrastructure. With the rapid technological growth, increasing multichannel trends, and high level of technology adoption, the cloud adoption in the contact center outsourcing market is expected to witness an upward trend shortly.

Competitive Landscape

The Contact Center Outsourcing market is competitive with mild fragmentation and multiple vendors with region-specific operations. Many companies are increasing their market presence by investing in introducing new or improved solutions or by entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions.

– In June 2020, TTEC Holdings, Inc. announced the availability of virtual contact center solutions in the Asia Pacific and European regions. The at-home solutions are a combination of the quality management and security of TTEC’s brick-and-mortar contact center operations. The speed, flexibility, and favorable cost structure determine the edge that its virtual contact center can deliver. The solution is made available across the United States, Canada, Philippines, and Greece and would launch to Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and India soon.

– In May 2020, Riot Games signed a partnership with Atento to provide services to Brazilian players. The project covers different stages, such as recruitment, selection, and training 100% remotely due to the latest events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.​

