Active Network Management Market Size & Business Planning

The active network management market is expected to reach a CAGR of approx 13.6% over the forecast period of 2020 -2025. Active network management provides advanced power distribution capabilities, where the integration of distributed generation, including renewable distributed generation, changes the power flow of a distribution network from unidirectional to bi-directional. The adoption of electric vehicle trends makes the management of distribution networks even more challenging. As such, active network management has to be fulfilled by taking advantage of the emerging techniques of control, monitoring, protection, and communication to assist distribution network operators optimally.

– Growth in renewable energy (Solar and Wind Power) commercialization drives the market. To operate an electrical distribution network in a secure and cost-efficient way, it becomes necessary, due to the rise of renewable energy-based distributed generation, to develop Active Network Management (ANM) strategies. In Europe, the 20/20/20 objectives of the European Commission and the ensuing ﬁnancial incentives established by local governments are currently driving the growth of electricity generation from renewable energy sources and consists of the installation of units that depend on wind or sun as the primary energy source. Under this approach, adequate investments in network components must be made to always avoid congestion and voltage problems. Also, across the EU, the share of renewable energy in gross final energy consumption has increased over recent years, from 9.6% in 2004 to 18.9% in 2018.

– Further, in June 2020, Smarter Grid Solutions, Nexant, and GreenSync designed a new system to control the electricity networks run by UK Power Networks. Using its active network management (ANM) system, UK Power Networks will be able to connect more distributed energy resources (DERs) to its network, which will also include devices such as renewable energy devices.

– Rising Number of smart city projects is leading to the adoption of smart energy distribution strategies. According to the Consumer Technology Association, the worldwide spending on smart city developments is expected to reach USD 34.35 billion, by 2020. Also, according to the United Nations Populations Fund, in 2014, 54% of the world’s population lived in urban areas, which is approximately 3.3 billion people. By 2030, roughly 67% of the total population is expected to live in urban areas. In January 2020, The LoRa Alliance announced that it would offer several demonstrations at DISTRIBUTECH 2020 that make a compelling case for LoRaWAN’s use in metering, utilities, and smart city applications.

– The LoRaWAN standard brings unique added value, features, and capabilities to the utility industry to set up actions in scalable private networks, which cannot easily be delivered by other available technologies in the market or are only deliverable with higher setup or operational costs. These factors significantly raise the demand for active network management.

– Further, with the pandemic of Covid-19, the market reflected a significant low growth. For instance, the lock-down caused a massive drop in electricity demand (20-22% in the first ten days of the lockdown). There has been a sharp decline in the electricity consumed by industrial and commercial consumers as well as the railways. Since these consumers cross-subsidize domestic and agricultural consumers, the revenue loss is even more significant, and this overall affects the demand for active network management.

Key Market Trends

Grid Asset Monitoring to Hold the Significant Growth

– The entire energy system is in motion, and decentralized power generation from renewable sources is being expanded more intensely and integrated into the distribution grids. Grid management is facing challenges like an unclear, fluctuating direction of load flow and, more and more often, critical voltage violations. There is a growing risk of voltage range infringement, and thus malfunctions or even damaged equipment on the consumer side.

– Growing investment in smart grid projects is driving the market. According to the IEA (International Energy Agency), the world electricity demand is anticipated to increase by nearly 80% between 2012 and 2040. The smart grid asset groups have shorter life spans, different depreciation rates, more complex maintenance requirements, and different operating scenarios. The addition of Network Operating Centres (NOCs) to manage communications in addition to standard System Operating Centres (SOCs) to manage switching operations is highly recommended.

– Also, according to a survey published by Bridge Energy in 2019, 93% of utility vendors are expecting the availability of solutions to analyze and process data within their company. Furthermore, smart grids collect much more data, and the processes in the distribution grids must be made visible at all times in order to reliably assess the status and take efficient countermeasures before critical situations arise, and for this, the demand for active network management is highly recommended.

– Players such as Siemens provide Spectrum Power Active Network Management (ANM), which is a smart tool for distribution grids. It supports a wide range of equipment from transformer tap changers and capacitor banks to controllable loads and generators, including battery storage. It displays the current load flow directions and calculated load values as well as voltage range violations and overload situations.

– In the United States, the annual investment on the smart grid is expected to be USD 21.5 billion in 2024, and on investment on smart grid-related operations, IT is expected to be USD 4.9 billion in 2024, source US Department of Energy. This significantly raises the demand for active network management in this region.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth

– Asia pacific has an ultra-high voltage grid operating at more than 1,000 kilovolts AC and 800 kilovolts DC over thousands of kilometers. It envisions interconnecting grids across regions, nations, and even continents with a capacity of over 10 gigawatts.

– The emergence of smart cities is expected to add to the region’s competencies in the market. South Korea decided to invest USD 350 million in 300 companies to help develop an IoT ecosystem within the country. A pilot is being launched in a town southeast of Seoul, in partnership with Samsung Electronics and SK Telecom, to setup IoT-based infrastructure for renewable energy. This significantly drives the demand for active network management solutions in the smart city infrastructure.

– The Active Network continuously analyzes data and takes action at the right place and at the right time to produce the best outcome. By distributing data analytics, intelligent endpoint devices, such as electric, water and gas meters or sensors, can work together to identify issues, act or send insights to decision-makers in real-time

– In August 2019, Itron partnered with the government-owned utility, Western Power, in Australia to connect around 240,000 electricity meters. This partnership will help the utility provider gain visibility into the operation of its electricity distribution network, enabling automated data collection, new remote services, and the ability to proactively monitor faults and outages.

– Thermal sources such as coal, oil, and natural gas, which constitute of 62.8% of the total power generated in India is likely to dominate the India Power Market with coal holding a major share of more than 50% as of 2019. Over the past ten years, the total installed electricity generation capacity increased from 154.7 gigawatts in 2007 to 364.17 GW in 2019, thus making India the third-largest producer of electricity, however, along with mapping of the distribution network to prevent power outages and blackouts, it is crucial to avoid fluctuations in voltage and thus maintain the quality of power.

– The government is moving towards digitalization, as it has not only led to the enhancement of grid stability by granting access to remote management and real-time information system but also triggered an increase in the efficiency. This caters to the growing demand for active network management.

– The Indian government has planned an investment of USD 2.15 billion to electrify houses in rural areas during the forecast period, for which heavy investments in the transmission network are being made, further driving the power market in India, which subsequently held the demand for active network management.

Competitive Landscape

The Active Network Management Market is competitive owing to the presence of many small and large players in the market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated. The key strategies adopted by the major players are product and service innovation and mergers and acquisitions. Key players are Siemens, Smarter Grid Solutions, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– February 2020 – Ixia has incorporated machine learning technologies into its network monitoring platform. The new technologies will help the platform, called Hawkeye, to help enterprises reduce network outage times and improve network uptime by detecting, identifying, and resolving network anomalies.

