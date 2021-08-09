Europe Self Adhesives Label Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications

The Europe self adhesives label market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is increasing demand for packed foods from food and beverage industry. On the flip side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.

– Shifting focus toward bio-based self-adhesive labels is forecasted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

– Self adhesives label market from food and beverage industry is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.

– Germany represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from food and beverage industries in coming years.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Packed Foods from Food and Beverage Industry

– A self adhesive label is made up of three layers which are face material, a pressure sensitive adhesive, and backing sheets coated in a release agent and are laminated together and then cut to produce the individual labels.

– Self-adhesive labels are widely used in the food and beverage industry, for manufacturing top coat materials on packaging covers for various food and beverages.

– Self-adhesive labels are a preferred choice due to their extremely stable nature of the self-adhesive which help to increase consumer awareness toward information of the product.

– The food and beverage industry is evolving rapidly with consistently growing market for energy and sports drinks, tea, coffee, and bottled water, as consumers are increasingly seeking healthier beverages to consume on the go.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the application of Self-adhesive labels from food and beverage industry is likely to dominate during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– Europe represents the biggest market for canned fruit and vegetables in the world, representing more than 42% of total world imports with major importing and consuming markets, such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

– Germany’s food and beverage industry is the fourth-largest industry, in terms of possibilities of growth in the future. The industry is characterized by its small and medium-sized enterprise sectors of about 6,000 companies.

– According to the German Plastics Packaging Industry Association (IK), the packaging industry witnessed a 5.1% increase in sales and a 3.9% increase in volume.

– Growing demand for value and quality enriched products, including organic and fair trade and health and wellness goods in Germany, indicates a favorable potential demand for self-adhesive labels.

– The Nation-wide lockdown due to spread of Covid-19 is likely to hamper the market of sef adhesive label from food and beverage indutry in the country due to the closure of restaurants, manufacturing units and other food businesses in the supply chain. However the market is forecasted to recover at a steady state in coming years.

– Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for self adhesive labels in Germany is projected to grow significantly during the study period.

Competitive Landscape

The Europe self adhesive labels market is partially consolidated in nature with only few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are Fuji Seal International, Inc. H.B. Fuller Company, LINTEC Corporation, Thai KK Group, and UPM among others.

