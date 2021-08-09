Phase Transfer Catalyst Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities

The market for phase transfer catalyst is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% globally during the forecast period. Phase transfer catalyst is a catalyst that enables the movement of the reactant from one phase to another step where the reaction occurs. The increasing application of phase transfer catalyst in the pharmaceutical sector has been driving the market growth.

– However, the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe is likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

– The growing application of phase transfer catalyst in the field of manufacturing of the fine chemicals and organic intermediates are likely to provide opportunities for the phase transfer catalyst market over the next five years.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical to Dominate the Market

– Pharmaceutical stand to be the dominating segment owing to ensure stringent regulations mandating the use of phase transfer catalyst as the adoption of green chemistry in organic synthesis.

– In the pharmaceutical industry, the phase transfer catalyst is used for medicines which are typically complex multifunctional molecules that are formed by a series of chemical reactions. Increased growth in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the market growth.

– In addition, imposing stringent regulations on the use of harmful compounds in the pharmaceutical industry in the western regions also leads to increased consumption of phase transfer catalysts in the pharmaceutical industry, as they eliminate the need to use organic solvents and dangerous, inconvenient and expensive reactants.

– Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic disease has become a huge growth catalyst for the pharmaceutical industry.

– Phase transfer catalyst is witnessing a strong rise in consumption in several industrial reactions as it improves productivity and yield of a chemical reaction. This anticipates propelling market growth in the forecast period.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the phase transfer catalyst market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia Pacific region stands to be the largest and fastest-growing market for phase transfer catalyst owing to wide usage in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industry.

– According to the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, the Asia Pacific pharmaceutical market is the second-largest in the world after North America.

– The pharmaceutical market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to record a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 disease becomes a positive factor for the growth of the pharmaceutical industry.

– Asia-Pacific accounts for almost 30% of land available on earth and 60% of the human population. Population statistics in the region have been responsible for maintaining adequacy in agricultural practices, resulting in greater utilization of agrochemical products in the region which further anticipated to propel the market growth.

– Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for the phase transfer catalyst market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global phase transfer catalyst market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of numerous players in the market with no significant market share. Some of the major companies are SACHEM, Inc., TCI, Nippon Chemical Industrial CO., LTD, Evonik Industries AG, and Solvay amongst others.

