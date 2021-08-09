Residential Lighting Fixtures Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026

The report on the global residential lighting fixtures market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global residential lighting fixtures market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on residential lighting fixtures market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on residential lighting fixtures market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global residential lighting fixtures market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global residential lighting fixtures market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Rising popularity of lighting fixtures among smart homes

• Increasing investments in home decor and surge in the purchasing power of consumers

• Rise in demand for brightness controllable lights

2) Restraints

• Lack of proper installation

3) Opportunities

• Technological advancement

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global residential lighting fixtures market is segmented on the basis of source, product, and distribution channel.

The Global Residential Lighting Fixtures Market by Source

• Fluorescent

• Incandescent

• LED and OLED

The Global Residential Lighting Fixtures Market by Product

• Ceiling

• Pendant and Chandeliers

• Portable

• Wall Mounted

• Other Products

The Global Residential Lighting Fixtures Market by Distribution Channel

• Offline

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Cree Inc.

• Philips N.V.

• Nichia Corporation

• Eaton Corporation

• Acuity Brands, Inc.

• Hubbell Lighting, Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

• OsRam Licht AG

• General Electric

• Other companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the residential lighting fixtures market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the residential lighting fixtures market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global residential lighting fixtures market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

