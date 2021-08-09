Industrial Lighting Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025

The report on the global industrial lighting market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global industrial lighting market to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on industrial lighting market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on industrial lighting market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industrial lighting market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industrial lighting market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems

• Availability of a broad range of lighting products

• Favorable government regulations

2) Restraints

• Initial cost to integrate the manufacturing plant for the lighting system is high

3) Opportunities

• Development of new lighting technologies

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global industrial lighting market is segmented on the basis of type, product, and application.

The Global Industrial Lighting Market by Type

• High-Intensity Discharge

• LED

• Fluorescent

• Incandescent

The Global Industrial Lighting Market by Product

• Vintage Industrial Lighting

• Industrial Wall Lights

• Industrial Hanging Light

• Task Lighting

• Industrial Look Lighting

• Accent Lighting

The Global Industrial Lighting Market by Application

• Hotels and Restaurants

• Factory and Production Lines

• Parking Area

• Outer Premises

• Warehouse

• Hazardous Locations

• Other Applications

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• TOYODA GOSEI Co. Ltd.

• Cree Inc.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Legrand

• Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

• Signify Holding B.V.

• Hubbell Lighting Inc.

• General Electric Co

• Zumtobel Group

• Osram Licht AG

• Other companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the industrial lighting market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the industrial lighting market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global industrial lighting market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

