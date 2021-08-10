eClinical Solutions Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

Rising government funding for clinical trials, increased application of software solutions in clinical trials and clinical research, the growing customer base for e-Clinical solutions, are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of eClinical Solutions during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 5.44 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.9%, Market Trends –Increasing clinical trials and application of software solutions in clinical research.

The global eClinical Solutions market size is expected to reach USD 15.98 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. Major factors driving eClinical solutions market revenue growth are increasing government funding for clinical trials, increased application of software solutions in clinical trials and clinical research, the growing customer base for e-Clinical solutions.

Clinical trials take the longest in the medication development process. Pharmaceutical and biotech businesses are expanding their demand for clinical trials, propelling the eClinical Solutions market forward. eClinical Solutions offers administrations to a large client base at a cheap cost of operation. They also assist in the tracking, organizing, and execution of information from various geographic regions, as well as driving the clinical advancement process. Clinical trials benefit from e-clinical solutions because they reduce the time spent compiling and interpreting data.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global eClinical Solutions Market:

Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, PAREXEL International Corporation, BioClinica, CRF Health, DATATRAK International, ERT, eClinical Solutions

eClinical Solutions Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Clinical Analytics Platforms

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Safety Solutions

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

Development Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Web Hosted

Licensed Enterprise

Cloud-based

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic Institutes

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the eClinical Solutions Market Report:

The eClinical Solutions market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the eClinical Solutions market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

