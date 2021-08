Home Healthcare Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

An upsurge in demand for telehealth systems, coupled with a rapid adoption rate of endless numbers of home healthcare systems globally amid the COVID-19 outbreak owing to lack of sufficient isolation wards & critical units.

Market Size – USD 280.76 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.6%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for the home healthcare solutions for geriatric & contagious diseases.

The Global Home Healthcare Market is forecast to reach USD 680.35 Billion by 2027. The global Home Healthcare market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to the growing prevalence of the telehealth system, the rising cost of the hospital beds, unavailability of the ambulance service in rural or remote areas, availability of the skilled nursing care at home, and overall affection for the home healthcare systems compared to hospital admissions coupled with growing geriatric population, pediatric deformity, the proliferation of chronic diseases, and the rising rate of novel pandemics globally.

Tele-ICU has been one of the most trendy technology in the ICU management or critical care patient monitoring market, due to its cost-effective solutions against conventional 24/7 critical care team monitoring for a particular patient. Tele-ICU provides incessant technological advancements in centralized and remote patient monitoring through a number of hardware and software deployed in intensive care units. Incorporating a minimal amount of handy hardware can provide highly spontaneous solutions with advanced monitoring and alarming systems and reduce the burden of undergoing huge expenses of the critical care units, having treated the critical care patients right from their home.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., 3M Healthcare, Brookdale Senior Living, Inc., Home Health Services Ltd., Genesis Healthcare Corp., Home Instead Senior Care, Inc., Care UK Limited, Becton, Dickinson And Company, ConvaTec Group PLC, and Extendicare, Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The increasing popularity of the ambulatory care hospitals, which releases the patients right after the surgery and let the patients take necessary medication and treatments at home, are widely being preferred especially for its considerably low expenses.

China and India are expected to witness a huge surge in this market, as the market value is expected to double itself in India shortly. As more number of elderly population is expected to be residing in China and Asia Pacific region by 2050 along with that increased healthcare spending and the government of India planning to increase public health spending 2.5% of GDP by 2025.

Infectious Diseases sub-segment is observing the highest demand now owing to the COVID-19 cases diagnosed worldwide. This sub-segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% throughout the forecast period.

In February 2019, Philips partners with DispatchHealth to provide seniors in Arizona U.S. with on-demand care at home, expanding its geographical reach home health care solutions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Home Healthcare market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Home Healthcare market.

Home Healthcare Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Homecare Diagnostic

Therapeutics

Mobility Care

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Agency Software

Clinical Management Systems

Hospice Solutions

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Rehabilitation

Infusion Therapy

Unskilled Care

Respiratory Therapy

Pregnancy Care

Skilled Nursing

Telemetry

Hospice & Palliative Care

Purposes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Chronic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Psychological Diseases

Geriatric Diseases

Pediatric Diseases

Fertility Treatments & Pregnancy

Intensive & Critical Care

Injuries & Accidental Deformity

Nutrition & General Consultancy

Others

Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Home Healthcare Monitoring

Home Healthcare Services

Home Healthcare Software Solutions

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



