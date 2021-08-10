Radiotherapy Motion Management Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026

Collaborations for technological advancements in oncology, supportive government policies, trending external beam therapy, rising research and development and growing incidences of cancer are key factors contributing to high CAGR of radiotherapy motion management market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 513.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.1 %, Market Trends– Advancements in radiation therapy, external beam therapy and improved regulations

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global radiotherapy motion management market was valued at USD 513.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 695.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. When conveying radiation dosages to the patients, the tumor’s movement as a result of the breathing motion may outcome into various or unpredictable measure of portion to the objective volume and the ordinary tissues which are encompassing it. This makes it important to make a framework which can control or deal with the movement of the tumor at the hour of conduct. These radiotherapy motion management are procedures carried out to avoid balance the changes developed in the tumor due to the movements inside, while operating. This technique has significant importance in oncology, it can cure cancer either alone or in combination with other types of treatments. In the current scenario, more than 50% of the oncological treatments has radiotherapy as a significant part of the complete cancer treatment. However the consistent movements in the target volume, called as intrafraction, it becomes necessary to track the position of the target each time before initiating the regular treatment procedure.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Promis Electro-Optics BV, Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Brainlab, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Klarity Medical Products, Qfix, Orfit Industries NV, and others

The report segments the Radiotherapy Motion Management market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Radiotherapy Motion Management Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Spirometric Motion Management

Intrafraction Radiotherapy Motion Management

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Imaging Fluroscopy Slow CT Breath Hold CT Systems 4 DCT

Breath-Hold Systems Active Breathing Control Patient Controlled Spirometry Audiovisual Feedback

Respiratory Gating Methods

Abdominal compression system Forced shallow breathing Compression Plate Stereotactic body frame

Tracking External or internal markers Real time delivery systems Gating assistance systems



End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Radiation Therapy Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



