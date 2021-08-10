Surgical Instruments Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

High demand for surgery procedures due to various reasons such as, chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and the heart diseases, and the rise in the number road mishaps and introduction new updated technology which helps in the surgery procedures are key factors contributing to high CAGR during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 11.75 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced products

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Surgical Instruments market was valued at USD 11.75 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 21.52 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9%. The expected rise in the growth is subjected to various applications for which the surgery procedure is required.

These products are the key to successful surgery procedures in today’s world. The countries like China & India where the population is at par compared to other countries have large demand for the tools used in surgeries due to the fact that the cases with different issues for which the process is required are increasing day by day. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the most common driver for this industry’s development. The procedures for heart diseases and the road accidents these are also another major drivers for the industrial growth of this industry. Moreover, the large number of child berths in the Asia-pacific region is another driving factor for this industry. The North America specifically the US is the most advanced country in the world in terms of advanced healthcare. The skilled professionals availability in the US is another major factor for driving this industry.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, Aspen Surgical Products, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Medtronic, Alcon Laboratories, and Boston Scientific Corporation

Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Surgical Sutures & Staplers

Handheld Surgical Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Neurosurgery

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Orthopedic

Other Applications

Category (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Reusable

Disposable

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Surgical Instruments market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

