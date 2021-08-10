Service Integration and Management Market : Investigation and Growth Forecasted

The service integration and management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The growth of the market is dominated by rapid growth in the adoption of multi-vendor outsourcing to attain operational efficiency and saving costs. This is further leading to increasing complexities of service management, and thus, the demand for service integration and management is boosting.

– The players in the market landscape have put continuous efforts to enhance their solutions by the inclusion of API management, data hubs, b2b integration, workflow automation, among others, which is believed to be the next-generation integration technologies.

– Moreover, the closer alignment of IT with the business enables every business change and is now seen as a trusted business partner rather than an internal service provider. An increase in the breadth of capability of IT support tools, particularly workflow management, knowledge management, and interoperability with other tools – which has led to the development of innovative service propositions by the service provider community is resulting in an increased number of offered services and their integration and management solutions.

– For instance, In June 2020, Siemens and IBM announced the availability of a new solution designed to optimize the Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) of assets by dynamically connecting real-world maintenance activities and asset performance back to design decisions and field modifications. This new solution establishes an end-to-end digital thread between equipment manufacturers and the owner/operators of that equipment by leveraging elements of the Xcelerator portfolio from Siemens Digital Industries Software and IBM Maximo.

– However, the spread of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the market as many organizations would be reducing the integration services spending due to temporary slowdown in developed as well as emerging countries. In the case of large organizations, the market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to increased spending on the cloud infrastructure. As the impact of the virus subsides, the market is anticipated to grow due to the growth of managed services and technology outsourcing.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Segment to witness significant growth

– The increased adoption of cloud by businesses for various purposes has led to an explosion in the volume, variety, and sources of data, surging demand for applications that leverage data in real-time and an increasing need to integrate data and services that live on-premises, in private clouds, and in multiple vendors’ public clouds and thus has boosted the market for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). According to the AXELOS ITSM Benchmarking Report 2019, 68% of the respondents suggested that the cloud could have the most significant impact on the organization for the next five years, where AI and IoT recorded 41% and 38% respectively.

– With the recent increase of SaaS-based providers in the market, enterprises are facing issues in choosing the right platform for their organizations. Subsequently, data that exists outside the internal boundary of the organization’s firewall needs to be controlled and managed, thus increasing the adoption of cloud-based service integration solutions.

– When the enterprises have a mix of on-premise and on-cloud applications, using separate integration tools for both of them creates an unwanted complexity in the IT infrastructure as well as introduces latency. Hybrid integration eliminates the task of rewriting integration while moving back and forth from cloud to private.​

– Moreover, the increased emphasis on the use of Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL 4), the most widely adopted best-practices guidance framework for implementing and documenting Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) which is responsible for managing end-to-end delivery of IT services to customers will further proliferate the market for cloud service integration and management due to the wide range of benefits provided.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The North American region is expected to significant growth during the forecast period, primarily owing to the presence of multiple industry players, coupled with the rapid adoption of cloud-based services among various organizations in the region. Various factors, such as the increased need for advanced integration services and the increased shift of the workloads to the cloud environment, are also expected to drive the demand for IPaaS solutions.

– The region is witnessing the growth of cloud-based ITSM, owing to the rapid adoption of BYOD policies for improved productivity, employee satisfaction, and cost-effectiveness. These policies require remote accessibility of information, which is facilitated by cloud-based Information Technology Service Management solutions.

– According to a study conducted by Cisco’s Internet Business Solutions Group, the companies in the United States can save as much as USD 3,150 per employee every year if they implement a comprehensive BYOD policy. Moreover, employees are spending an average of USD 965 on their devices as well as USD 734 each year on data plans.

– The growing investments and developments in the IT and telecommunication and BFSI industry in the region are expected to create opportunities for the market. Furthermore, Covid-19 has accelerated customer demand for digital technologies to ensure resilient enterprise business operations across the region, resulting in cloud-based offerings replacing traditional products.

