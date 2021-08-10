Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size

The market for Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand for fatty methyl ester sulfonate from detergents and rising demand from personal care industry. On the flipside, limited use of fatty methyl ester sulfonate in liquid detergents and unfavourable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak are the major restraints, which are expected to hinder the growth of market.

– Growing demand of fatty methyl ester sulfonate for industrial use as cleaners and in oilfield chemicals is expected to offer various lucrative opportunities for the growth of market.

– By end-user industry, detergents segment is expected to dominate the market owing to increase in the usage of fatty methyl ester sulfonate in the production of detergents due to its highly biodegradable nature.

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Detergents Segment

– Fatty methyl ester sulfonate is an anionic surfactant derived by the esterification of fatty acid present in palm oil followed by sulfonation using sulfur trioxide.

– The growing usage of fatty methyl ester sulfonate in detergents owing to its physiochemical properties that enables it act as a washing agent, is increasing the demand for fatty methyl ester sulfonate and thus, stimulating its market.

– Additionally, the usage of fatty methyl ester sulfonate increases the viscosity of paste detergent and slurry washing powder. Also, it acts as an excellent emulsifier and softening agent due to which it is used in soap, household detergents, and liquid detergents. These factors are expected to boost the demand of fatty methyl ester sulfonate during the forecast period.

– The market for detergents is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. This is anticipated to provide ample opportunities for the growth of fatty methyl ester sulfonate market during the forecast period.

– Owing to all the above-mentioned factors for fatty methyl ester sulfonate, its market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for fatty methyl ester sulfonate during the forecast period. In countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea, owing to increasing demand from various end-user industries like detergents, personal care, and for industrial use as cleaners and in oilfield chemicals, the demand for fatty methyl ester sulfonate has been increasing in the region.

– The stringent regulations on the laundry sector regarding waste water disposal can be attributed to the presence of harmful petrochemical surfactants due to their hazardous environmental effect. This has urged the surfactant manufacturers to shift towards ecofriendly and highly biodegradable ingredients in their products and thus, increasing the demand of fatty methyl ester sulfonate.

– Additionally, the harmful effects of synthetic chemical products on skin and health, has increased the demand of natural ingredients in personal care and cosmetics sector. This is expected to further boost the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market during the forecast period in the region.

– Furthermore, fatty methyl ester sulfonate finds application in emulsifiers, ore floatation agent, leather processing aid, releasing agent in rubber and printing ink industry, paint and oil depressant, and wetting agent in agricultural chemicals. These wide range of applications are expected to propel the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market during the forecast period.

– The Asia-Pacific beauty & personal care products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. This is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market during the forecast period.

– Some of the major companies operating in Asia-Pacific region are – Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd., FENCHEM, and Emery Oleochemicals.

– The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for fatty methyl ester sulfonate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The fatty methyl ester sulfonate market is consolidated with top players accounting for a major share of the market. Some of the key companies in the market include Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd., FENCHEM, Emery Oleochemicals, Chemithon Corporation., and KLK OLEO.

