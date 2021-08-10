Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026

The rising presence of contract research organizations, increasing healthcare IT spending, and unprecedented evolution of the healthcare infrastructure and standards, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases are key factors contributing to high CAGR of structural biology and molecular modeling during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 4 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 17.9%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Structural biology and molecular modeling

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global structural biology and molecular modeling market was valued at USD 4.00 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.97 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 17.9%. The global structural biology and molecular modeling market is an essential part of the worldwide healthcare sector and has already made vital contributions in obtaining remedies to several diseases. The structural biology and molecular modeling field are concerned with an arrangement of various molecules in biological compounds and how the peculiarity of the arrangement affects the nature of the compound. The field also shows different alterations in the structure of the compounds affecting their environment and showing the position of each part of the structure, which is linked to the overall nature of the compound.

Improving the quality of medicine and healthcare, in general, has been a key focus of governments across the world in recent years due to the rising volume of patient demographics and the growing geriatric population. This has driven consistent investment in medical research in recent years, making steady development of the structural biology and molecular modeling techniques market likely in the future. Rising drug resistance coupled with high drug attrition rate is engendering the requirement for extensive R&D activities, which is presumed to boost the adoption of structural biology & molecular modeling techniques in the drug discovery and development process. The high cost of equipment may hamper the market growth.

The global Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling market

AlDassault Systemes, Agile Molecule, Accellera Ltd., Bioinformatic LLC, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Bruker Daltonics Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Chemical Computing Group, and CLC bio

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market Segmentation:

Tools (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

SaaS & standalone modeling Homology modeling Threading Molecular dynamics Ab Initio Hybrid Others

Visualization & analysis

Databases

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Drug development

Drug discovery

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

