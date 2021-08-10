Enteral Feeding Devices Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

Increase in healthcare awareness, surge in the number of preterm births, growth in the aging population are the factors for the growth of the Concrete Surface Retarders Market

Market Size – USD 2.55 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – New research in device and tube material are the trends in Enteral Feeding Devices Market

The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.07 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Enteral Feeding Devices Market has driven Factors such as rising healthcare costs, the surge in the number of preterm births, growth in the aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal, neurological disorders also growing awareness of enteral nutrition, and rapid improvements in healthcare facilities in emerging countries. Enteral tube feeding is the feeding of nutrients directly into the digestive tract through a tube that is usually placed into the stomach. It is placed via the nose, mouth, or the direct percutaneous route.

In 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States. Cancer has an impact on society, not only in the United States but across the world. Enteral Feeding Devices helps in making life of cancer patient easy. Apart from cancer, a globally increase in the number of patients suffering from gastroenterology also recorded. Enteral feeding is usually the preferred method over parenteral nutrition in patients with a functional gastrointestinal system due to the associated risks of the intravenous route, higher cost, such a factor helps in the growth of enteral feeding devices market. Rising aged population across the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2015 to 2050, population aging 60 and above is expected to reach 22% of the total global population, which will give rise to chronic diseases such as cancer. Global aging of the population is expected to contribute significant demand for enteral feeding devices. An increasing number of patient entry under the critical care unit is also expected to growth enteral feeding devices market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Abbott Nutrition, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Moog Inc., C.R.Bard, Danone, Cook Medical, Amsino International Inc.

The report segments the Enteral Feeding Devices market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segmentation:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Administration Reservoirs

Enteral Syringes

Giving Sets

Consumables

By Age Group (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Adult

Pediatrics

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurological Disorders

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Other Applications

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



