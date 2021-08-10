Chlorinated Polyethylene Market – Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities

The market for chlorinated polyethylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.9% globally during the forecast period. Chlorinated polyethylene (CPE) is a material produced through the substitution of hydrogen atoms with chlorine atoms in high-density polyethylene (HDPE). CPE grades usually contain 25-45 % by weight chlorine which provides excellent resistance to ozone, UV, weathering, and many chemicals. The growing demand for high-performance polyethylene products for industrial applications has been driving the market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material prices and the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

– The research and development pertaining to the development of advanced grades are likely to provide opportunities for the chlorinated polyethylene market over the next five years.

– Impact modifier application is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.

– Asia Pacific region dominated across the world with increasing consumption from countries like China and India.

Key Market Trends

Impact Modifier to Dominate the Market

– Impact modifier stands to be the dominating segment owing to increasing construction and reconstruction activities, coupled with wide applicability of chlorinated polyethylene.

– Huge demand for PVC siding, pipes, window profiles, doors, and fences is driving the growth of impact modifiers in this market, among others from the building & construction industry.

– The growing use of CPE 135A in specialty polyvinyl chloride electrical conduits and highly filled compounds is witnessed owing to its superior ductility. Development in the global market segment of CPE 135A is majorly due to the increased use of the CPE 135A category in the application of impact modifiers.

– Impact modifier is widely used in packaging applications owing to its ability to offer an ideal balance between crease-whitening resistance and clarity for packaging applications. Fast increment in the use of plastic packaging in different end-use enterprises is expected to drive the demand for impact modifier.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the chlorinated polyethylene market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia Pacific market is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to robust demand from construction and transportation industries, particularly in emerging countries such as India and China.

– For polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl composites, chlorinated polyethylene imparts superior properties such as impact resistance, welding strength, and weather resistance.

– In the Asia-Pacific region, China’s industry profits from a strong manufacturing base. Furthermore, the economy also realized high output rates for the raw materials resulting in a major decrease in the cost of production and the existence of minimal regulations relating to the use allows the market to increase.

– According to research, the building and construction industry in the Asia Pacific region is expected to cross USD 3000 billion over the forecast period. Thus, propelling the demand for chlorinated polyethylene in the market.

– Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for chlorinated polyethylene market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global chlorinated polyethylene market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of numerous players in the market with no significant market share. Some of the major companies are SHOWA DENKO K.K., Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co., Ltd, Shandong Novista Chemical Ltd., Dow, Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd. amongst others.

