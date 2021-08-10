Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends

The market for dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 5% globally during the forecast period. Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) is a C12 dibasic acid/dicarboxylic acid. In terms of physical appearance, it is a white solid with a flaky form. The chemical has a melting point of 128 C and is insoluble in water at room temperature. However, solubility rapidly increases with higher temperatures. Dodecanedioic acid has a long shelf life of around three years, depending upon the storage method.

The growing demand for plastic resin, manufacturing resin, and paints and coatings has been driving the market growth.

However, the hazard related to dodecanedioic acid specified by OSHA and the COVID-19 outbreak across the world is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.

The increasing R&D in bio-based dodecanedioic acid production is likely to provide opportunities for the dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) market over the next five years.

Asia Pacific dominated the market globally, with increasing consumption from countries, like India, China, and Malaysia.

Key Market Trends

Plastic Resin to Dominate the Market

– Plastic resins stand to be the dominating segment owing to growing applications in the adhesives, automotive, and construction industries.

– Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) is used to manufacture different types of resins, such as epoxy resins, aromatic hydrocarbon resins, phenolic resins, acrylates, lattices, unsaturated polyester resins, specialty resins, and other specialty intermediates. These resins have found usage in different industrial applications.

– The demand for plastic resins has increased, mainly due to the rising demand for performance plastics from the transportation and construction industry.

– Nylon resin majorly uses dodecanedioic acid in its production. Nylon 6 resins are extensively used as engineering plastics, as they exhibit high stiffness and strength even at elevated temperatures, along with toughness at low temperatures. Such characteristics result in high fatigue resistance and good welding behavior.

– Nylon 6 resins are increasingly replacing metal in automotive applications, such as air intake manifolds. Their resistance toward oil and greases has led to the increased use in engine covers, gears, and bearings.

– Thus, all the factors mentioned above are expected to drive the dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia Pacific stands to be the largest and fastest-growing region globally due to increasing domestic consumption by economies, such as China, India, Malaysia, and Japan. Furthermore, supportive regulations to attract more investments are expected to have a positive impact on the market.

– The plastics industry in China is the world’s largest, accounting for nearly 30% of global production. Chinese plastic producers are switching to biodegradable materials. This is expected to help China maintain its leading global position in plastics production, which may help generate more demand for the dodecanedioic acid.

– Asia is one of the largest producers of engineering plastics across the world. China is the largest nylon 6 resin manufacturer with numerous local international players, like Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co. Ltd, BASF (China) Co. Ltd, Liheng (Changle) Polyamide Technology Co. Ltd, etc.

– Moreover, the region is the largest producer and consumer of paints and coatings, with countries, like China, Japan, and India, contributing to a significant share. The established industrial base is giving a boost to the production in the region.

– Powder coatings are majorly used in various industrial processes, such as electrical and electronic appliances, vending machines, etc. The Asian region has the largest electronics production globally, with a significant contribution from China, Japan, India, and Vietnam.

– Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for the dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) market is consolidated in nature, with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Merck KGaA, ChemCeed LLC, Cathay Biotech Inc., BASF SE, and UBE, among others.

