Unidirectional Tape Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue

The unidirectional tape market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. One of the main factors driving the market is increasing demand of unidirectional tape in aerospace Industry across major economies of the world. However, high manufacturing and high processing costs of unidirectional tape is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– By end-user Industry, aerospace and defense industry is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

– Increasing Investment by major companies across the globe in R&D activities to develop new unidirectional tape products is likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied in the coming years.

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market with increasing manufacturing from aerospace industry.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand of Unidirectional Tape in Aerospace and Defense Industry

– The Unidirectional tapes are manufactured from glass or carbon fiber which are embedded in a thermoplastic matrix and are specifically customized based on their different applications.

– Thermoset UD tapes are generally utilized across different industries, as they are less expensive, exceptionally receptive and have ease of impregnation. High utilization of carbon fiber/epoxy composites in the aerospace Industry inferable from their lightweight, high quality and modulus, and superb fatigue performance.

– The global aerospace materials market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, over the forecast period due to increasing usage of composites in aircraft manufacturing and increasing government spending on defense in the United States.

– Honeywell estimates that nearly 7,700 new aircraft deliveries are projected to be witnessed by 2028.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the application of unidirectional tape from aerospace industry is likely to dominate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising demand of unidirectional tape from defense industry in countries like China and India is expected to drive the demand for unidirectional tape in this region.

– The largest producers of unidirectional tape are based in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of unidirectional tape are Evonik Industries AG, BASF Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Solvay and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., among others.

– Increasing civil aircraft fleet steadily boosts the demand of unidirectional tape in China. Moreover, in the next 20 years, the Chinese airline companies are planning to purchase about 7,690 new aircraft, which are valued at about USD 1.2 trillion.

– Asia-Pacific holds the significant market share for sports and leisure equipment market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

– Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for unidirectional tape in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow significantly during the study period.

Competitive Landscape

The global unidirectional tape market is partially fragmented in nature with only few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are Evonik Industries AG, BASF Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Solvay and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., among others.

