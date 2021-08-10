Germany Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2020-2025

Germany gluten-free foods & beverage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

– Germany is the largest food and beverage market in Europe. Rising health concerns along with the aging population have resulted in an increase in demand for specialty ingredients in functional and fortified food and beverages.

– Thus, Germany is one of the most promising markets of the market studied, with a high spending power of consumers and increased awareness about gluten-free food and beverages.

– The entrance of various major grocers in the market has resulted in an expansion of the market horizon for gluten-free products among consumers, owing to the increasing demand from the end-users. For example, Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord offer two types of gluten-free bread and even pasta.

Key Market Trends

Upsurge in the Demand for Free-From Food

In Germany, the meat and sausage products industry accounts for a significant share in Germany’s food industry, owing to its perceived nutritional benefits. However, with the growing trend towards vegetarianism, vegan foods and free-from food products, the consumer’s interest has insisted on numerous meat processors to introduce gluten-free meat-alternative products variations. Moreover, consumers are also switching to dairy alternatives, which creates an opportunity for the players to enter the segment with their gluten-free products. Thereby, extensively contributing to the market studied.

The Growing Trend of Gluten-Free Pasta

The consumption of pasta in witnessing an upsurge in the country, According to I.P.O (International Pasta Organisation) data, the consumption of pasta accounts to be 7.7 kg per capita in the country. The usual pasta in Germany is made by squeezing through the holes of a späetzle maker directly into boiling water, while some are dried in form. Both the versions are popularly called as Spaetzle. Italy-based products and some local brands, such as Poensgen and Minderleinsmühle are widely consumed in the country. Bakery and Supermarket are the leading retailers of gluten-free pasta in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive, with a prominent presence of private label brands, and highly fragmented. The regional players such as 3Pauly and Amy’s Kitchen, Inc. holds a significant share of the market. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and expansions are the major strategies adopted by the companies in this market. Owing to the rapidly developing nature of the market, new product innovation has become the most commonly used strategy, among all.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Beverages

5.1.2 Bakery Products

5.1.3 Savoury Snacks

5.1.4 Dairy and Dairy-Free Products

5.1.5 Meat and Meat Substitutes

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Online Channel

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Dr Schar AG/S.p.A

6.4.2 Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

6.4.3 Grupo Bimbo

6.4.4 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

6.4.5 3Pauly

6.4.6 Hain-Celestia

6.4.7 Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

