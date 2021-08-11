Latin America Data Center Construction Market Insight & Future Assessment

The Latin America Data Center Construction Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of advanced technologies such as software-defined data centers, the internet of things (IoT), and disaster recovery fed the demand for the construction of data centers in Latin America.

– The adoption of cloud-based and managed services, colocation, and cloud connectivity services is supposed to be a significant driver for Latin America data center market growth. According to Oracle Corporation, in 2019, approx 80% of all businesses (and mission-critical) workloads will move to the cloud, as the specific number of files stored in the cloud has grown in an accelerated state, the percentage of records that include sensitive data has also increased, now standing at 21% with an increment of 17% over the past two years.

– In Latin America, FinTech, most start-ups across AgTech, and eCommerce business verticals are involved in IoT and big data analytics applications. Brazil controls the big data market, followed by Mexico and Colombia. The extensive adoption of cloud computing, IoT services, and big data and the growth in social networking and demand for online video services have provoked telecommunication providers, enterprises, and government agencies in the region to strengthen their internet backbone, boosting the market.

– According to British Petroleum, in 2018, the primary energy consumption in Central and South America represented an increase of 16.8% compared to the primary energy consumption reported in 2008. The increasing number of data centers in Latin America and the growth in information to lessen energy consumption have led to the increased adoption of DCIM solutions, making significant savings to data center OPEX.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90512

– The IT division will be one of the major drivers contributing to data center construction market growth in the region. For instance, in November 2019, Huawei, a Chinese telecom giant, launched its AI-enabled cloud storage service in Brazil, which is a part of its expansion strategy in Southern American countries.

– The region is undergoing some massive investment from IT & Telecom providers. For instance, Ascenty Launches Its USD 73 million Data Centre Facility In Brazil, and the infrastructure has an available energy capacity of 20 MVA and 12,000 m² of total area. By 2020, the firm intends to complete four more projects, totaling 17 data centers in Latin America (16 in Brazil and one in Chile).

– Further, the adoption of robot monitoring systems and artificial intelligence is also supposed to add to the growth of the business during the forecast period, as according to Finnovista, as of May 2018, 377 fintechs were identified in the Latin American country, up from 219 fintech companies in November 2016.

– However, according to trend force, Q2 2020 has seen 3.2 million of server unit shipments. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has created difficulties for the construction of a data center due to interruption in the supply chain, which will lessen down the market growth.

Key Market Trends

IT and Telecommunications Segment to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

– The region is undergoing some massive investment from IT & Telecom providers. For instance, Digital Colony Management has announced the establishment of Scala Data Centres, a hyperscale data center platform headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Scala is Digital Colony Management, LLC’s second investment in Brazil and fourth in Latin America, after acquiring Highline do Brasil in 2019, Andean Telecom Partners in 2017 and Mexico Towers Partners in 2013 through its subsidiary Digital Bridge.

– The massive adoption of cloud computing, IoT services, and big data, along with the growth in social networking and the need for online video services, has aided telecommunication service providers in the region to establish their internet backbone. In 2019, Google docked its private submarine cable, Curie, in Valparaiso, Chile. The cable is directly joined to the Equinix LA4 data center in Los Angeles, California. About 10 submarine cable projects anticipated to be operational by 2021, will yield high data center investments year-over-year.

– The data centers in Latin America are being designed to withstand high rack density. The increasing utilization of IT infrastructure has increased the rack power density to an average of 4–6 kW among data centers in Latin America. The growing need for solutions such as high-performance computing (HPC) and virtualization will continue to grow the rack power density between 8-10 kW during the forecast period, consequently driving the data center construction market in Latin America.

– Owing to mergers and acquisitions, the increase in the market share of IT & Telecom companies are also rising sharply in Latin America. For instance, in 2019, Digital Colony acquired Brazilian telecoms infrastructure solutions provider Highline from Pátria Investments. In April 2020, it also funded Vantage Data Centers’ acquisition of Next Generation Data, and in March, it closed its USD 8.2 billion acquisition of Zayo.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90512

Growing Demand for Cloud, Colocation, & Managed Service Providers

– The growing demand for the cloud and data traffic flowing from and within the data centers are anticipated to reinforce the Latin America Data Center Construction Market growth over the forecast period. According to ITware Latam, in Latin America between 2016 and 2021, the hybrid cloud market was expected to grow by 32% annually, while the public cloud sector would grow at an average rate of 27% per year. Intricately, Inc. says that, as of July 2018, Brazil counted a total of 3,645 companies spending over 20,000 dollars per month on public cloud infrastructure services.

– Google Cloud plans to triple its workforce to support cloud computing services in Latin America by the end of 2020. Customer consumption in Brazil alone increased more than 300% last year, and fewer than 20% of Brazilian firms are presently using cloud computing services operationally.

– InvestChile, a government agency that promotes foreign direct investment in Chile, has valued the total market for cloud-based services in Latin America at USD 3.5-5.5 billion. As of September 2019, there were at least 15 data centers under construction in Chile. Also, in October 2019, China’s Huawei opened its first Chilean data center.

– With the increasing appropriation of data center services in sectors such as BFSI, media, and entertainment, government agencies boost the demand for colocation facilities in Latin America. Colocation service providers, enterprises, and telecommunication service providers are also significantly adding to data center investments in Brazil.

– Equinix, the world’s biggest server colocation provider, declared the acquisition of three data centers in Monterrey and Mexico City from Mexican telecom Axtel S.A.B. de C.V. The all-cash deal was looked at USD 175 million and will provide Equinix an extra 115,000 square feet of colocation area to its portfolio in Mexico, where Equinix is interested in expanding its presence instantly, and the government is keen to pursue greater telecom infrastructure privatization.

– The market for managed services in the region is expected to observe a massive demand for managed mobility and information services. The managed services for cloud, containers, DevOps, IoT platforms, and Big Data, are anticipated to hold huge potentials for managed service providers during the forecast period in Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

The Latin America Data Center Construction Market is fragmented, and the competitive rivalry is high. The key players in this market are AECOM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Corgan Inc., DPR Construction, Holder Construction Company, and Dell Technologies Inc., among others. Sustainable competing advantage can be accomplished through innovation in this market, owing to the increasing need for differentiated products for multiple applications. Through research & development, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, they have been able to gain a stronger hold in the market. These players are continually expanding their presence in the market by offering the most advanced technologies, thereby boosting their revenues in the market.

– June 2020 – Digital Realty and Ascenty to build two data centers in Queretaro, Mexico. The companies will build two facilities in the state of Queretaro, Mexico, with the initial phases scheduled for 2021, and a full buildout capacity of 36MW. Ascenty is a joint venture by Digital and investment company Brookfield Infrastructure that focuses on Latin American data centers and fiber connectivity.

ASEAN Unified Communication-as-a-Service Market

Latin America Data Center Construction Market

Digital Badges Market

Digital Assistants in Healthcare Market

North America Metal Cans Market

India Fleet Management Software Market

United States Smart Lock Market

United States Digital Lending Market

Europe Optoelectronics Market

Middle East Gaming Market