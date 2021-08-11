Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Global Industry Trends

The Asia Pacific Distributed Antenna System market expects to register a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Due to an increase in residential structures and commercial facilities, a growing number of government programs, an increase in the number of 5G-enabled smartphones, the popularity of Bring Your Device, and more enterprise mobility encourage the market to grow.

The increasing demand for seamless mobile connectivity is propelling the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) industry forward. As a result, manufacturers are increasing their manufacturing capacity to fulfill passenger demand at airports and train stations.

The need for more capable and intelligent networks is growing in parallel with the increase in the number of mobile devices with superior processing and multimedia capabilities. As a result, connectivity technology has progressed from 2G through 3G, 3.5G, and 4G, with 4.5G and 5G expected to commercialize in the coming years.

In-N-Out, a software-hardware explication for far-field wireless power transmission, was implemented and evaluated. However, a medical implant in deep tissue moves around inside the human body, where In-N-Out can continuously charge it at near-optimal beamforming power. The use of the scattered antenna array’s distinctive energy ball pattern, which was created by a backscatter-assisted beamforming method, focuses RF energy on a tiny region surrounding the medical implant.

Installing Indoor DAS or Outdoor DAS is a challenging task. Many regulatory restrictions and infrastructural issues, such as the area and position of the facilities, must be examined before the installation of a distributed antenna system.

Because DAS deployments in healthcare organizations and public safety agencies were deemed part of the critical communications network, it impacted them during covid. In addition, many hospitals throughout the Asia Pacific region are experiencing record patient volumes, and communication via digital platforms allows for social separation, which helps limit the virus’s spread.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Demand for Public Security Connectivity

High-rise buildings, tunnels, shopping malls, parking garages, and airports, among other places, all have public safety networks vital to people’s protection. The standard of DAS( Distributed Antenna System) systems has seen tremendous expansion in national, state, and local law during the last decade.

Furthermore, Legislative regulations and new public safety building norms enacted by the International Code Council and the National Fire Protection Association drive demand for in-building wireless solutions for public safety, including repeaters, bidirectional amplifiers, and active DAS.

The converged system is not only less expensive to deploy, but it also has natural interaction between cellular and public safety DAS. Furthermore, compared to an integrated approach, installing separate units will take up more room.

The communication speed will increase due to rapid advancements in DAS such as Beamforming and MIMO. No more choppy or lagging conference calls – connect instantly and call without interruption.

With numerous providers ranging from AT&T and T-Mobile to Verizon and others, a cellular DAS will provide enough coverage to your customers and guests. To make a phone call, no one will have to leave the building

China Dominates the Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System Market

Because of its high smartphone usage and early adoption of 5G services in AR/VR, autonomous driving, and distributed antenna system traffic per smartphone, China dominates the Asia-Pacific distributed antenna system (DAS) market (DAS).

The DAS market in the region would be driven by the growing number of internet subscribers, increased mobile data traffic, and the increasing emphasis of government offices on improving telecommunications infrastructure to meet consumers’ need for seamless connectivity.

Even the government has stepped in to ensure that telecommunications providers share DAS held by them, ensuring that all operators’ consumers have access to the required bandwidth everywhere. These new technologies are widely adopted throughout the region.

Furthermore, the growing acceptance of indoor distributed antenna systems in the healthcare and industrial verticals and organizations is likely to propel the worldwide indoor distributed antenna systems market in terms of value growth. Aside from this, the increasing popularity of smartphones is one of the significant driving demands for indoor distributed antenna systems in this region.

In May 2021, six cities have been chosen “as the first group of pilot cities for a coordinated development of smart city infrastructure,” according to a joint statement from the Chinese Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Furthermore, as smart cities rely on public Wi-Fi networks and cellular operators to provide various services such as access to education, healthcare, infrastructure management, safety and security, traffic management, and waste and water management, the market is expected to grow .

Competitive Landscape

The Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna(DAS) Market is a consolidated market, owing to a few significant players in the market. The major market players, such as Anixter, Inc., Cobham PLC, CommScope Inc., PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK, hold a significant market share in the industry. Most of the market players are focusing on bringing technologically superior goods in the market to procure the highest market share

March 2021 – Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, one of the leading global providers of wireless and information communication systems solutions and services, has announced the release of the industry’s first Open RAN multi-RAT, multi-band Remote Radio Unit (“RRU”) that supports 1800MHz and 2100MHz, promoting widespread adoption of emerging open standards around the world.

April 2021 – Bird announced that it had signed a brand licensing deal with Sanko Technology that enables the Bird brand to be used on specified Sanko radio frequency (RF) devices. Sanko Technologies will produce, market, and sell the licensed products under the terms of the agreement.

June 2021 – Boingo Wireless, Inc., one of the leading distributed antenna system (“DAS”) and Wi-Fi provider that serves carriers, consumers, property owners, and advertisers around the world, and an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC, announced that funds managed by Digital Colony affiliates completed their acquisition of Boingo. The transaction, which was reported on 1 March 2021, valued Boingo at approximately USD 854 million, including the assumption of USD 199 million of Boingo’s net debt obligations.

