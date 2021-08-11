Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 10.47 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 22.98 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.9%, during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Smart Meters represent a transformative technology for the utility industry. These technologically advanced meters provide greater insight into the usage of energy. Smart Meters have been employed as a part of Advanced Metering Infrastructure development initiatives around the world.

The development of an integrated and IT-enabled power grid and other support software to analyze the patterns provides significant benefits to the user. Such a grid, known as a ‘smart grid,’ supports the expansion of distributed production, lowers costs, promotes energy efficiency, and improves both the reliability and security of the entire production, transmission, and distribution system. AMI is a vital part of any smart grid initiative. Government agencies and utilities are turning toward AMI systems as part of larger “smart grid” initiatives. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global electricity demand is anticipated to increase by nearly 80% between 2012 & 2040.

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the market growth, as the Energy and Utility sector are considered essential services that have forced the sector to rethink how their operations are performed and how they engage with both their staff and their customers. But as the pandemic affected commercial and industrial job sites and load patterns shifted, utilities’ critical role in powering society has also changed. It has since become every utility’s struggle to ensure that uninterrupted operation and delivery continue while taking care to adhere to the necessary social distancing guidelines required to safeguard its employees and customers.

Expansion, modernization, and decentralization of the electricity infrastructure for improved resilience and planned investments from organizations such as the World Economic Forum, which has allocated USD 7.6 trillion for smart grids over the next 25 years, are expected to change several market dynamics in the global scenario.

AMI communications networks are driven by the need for low-bandwidth, low-cost, delay-insensitive metering. Both the network and the communications module in each meter must be as low cost as possible. The early days of AMI witnessed narrow-band Power-Line-Communication (PLC) and RF-Mesh as the primary communication technologies driving AMI adoption. As communication technology has developed, newer technologies, like Broadband PLC and Low-Power-Wide-Area networks (LPWAN), have become bigger trends.

In April 2020, Senet Inc. announced significant progress in designing, constructing, and operating smart meter networks for municipal water utility districts across the North American region. Over the past twenty-four months, Senet designed LoRaWAN networks for water metering and AMI projects representing millions of households.

Key Market Trends

Smart Metering Devices have the Largest Market Share

Smart metering solutions include meters or modules with communication capabilities (either unidirectional or bidirectional) embedded within the meter or attached to the meter. Owing to the primary concern of increasing energy consumption, smart meters have witnessed an increase in their adoption, as they enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system employed by the utilities.

Smart meters are increasingly being adopted for multiple deployments, such as gas, electricity, and water, due to its two-way communication feature, which enables real-time monitoring of utility usage by both utility supplier and consumer, also encourage to start/reading/cutoff of supply remotely by the supplier. Smart meters deployment also enables implementing a Home Energy Management System (HEMS) or Building Energy Management System (BEMS) that allows visualization of the electric power usage in individual homes or entire buildings.

With smart meters’ adoption, challenges, such as expensive, energy-intensive data storage, and privacy issues, loom large over these commercial and domestic technologies. In cases where consumers are not familiar with the management of new energy systems on their own, they are less likely to pay close attention to such smart meters’ energy-saving potential. Majority of smart meter’s disadvantages may be seen in the short term. Still, such challenges are expected to slow down the adoption rate for these technologies in some cases, especially in rural and presently off-grid areas.

There are two key issues for energy suppliers to consider regarding smart meters. On one hand, they must roll out the technical infrastructure, while on the other hand, they need to comply with the regulatory regime. In Germany, for example, smart metering is still in its infancy. It was just in late January 2020 that the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) gave the long-awaited go-ahead for the mandatory installation of smart metering systems.

Asian countries are positioning themselves to move forward with the adoption of smart meters. For instance, in February 2020, the Indian government announced the installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India under the smart meter national program (SMNP). The European Union has also estimated that the replacement of 80% of current electricity meters by smart meters would reduce the region’s carbon emissions by 9% by 2020 and bring down annual household energy consumption by a similar amount, which is also driving the adoption of smart meters.

