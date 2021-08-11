X-Ray Imaging Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

The growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market for x-ray imaging.

Market Size – USD 10.14 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology.

The global X-Ray Imaging market is forecast to reach USD 15.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. X-ray imaging systems are important tools that improve healthcare by diagnosing several injuries, diseases, and fractures.

Technological advancement has led to the development of novel processes and devices. Digitalization of x-ray imaging has made data storage possible in digital signals. Large area detection, low dose imaging, and high energy resolution are transforming X-ray imaging technologies. The X-ray imaging market is expected to have cheaper hardware, high resolutions, and less harmful smaller doses of ionizing agent in the coming years.

The healthcare expenditure is expected to increase in the global platform, owing to the rising government and non-government initiatives and the growing prevalence of diseases. The increase in the market is due to a rise in accessibility and affordability of the x-ray imaging procedure for various medical conditions. Moreover, growing tie-ups between government bodies and research institutes, along with the presence of numerous manufacturers, are considered to be a high rendering factor of this industry. The growing prevalence of dental and cardiovascular diseases increases the need for x-ray imaging. This helps in increasing the demand for the global demand of the x-ray imaging market.

The global X-Ray Imaging market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global X-Ray Imaging market

Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hologic Inc., Canon, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, and Esaote S.P.A, among others.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

X-Ray Imaging Market Segmentation:

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Stationary

Portable

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Analog X-ray Imaging

Digital X-ray Imaging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Orthopedic X-ray Imaging

Chest X-ray Imaging

Dental X-ray Imaging

Mammography X-ray Imaging

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Clinics

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

