Infusion Therapy Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The rising incidence rate of chronic diseases and the increasing number of geriatric population have resulted in boosting the Infusion Therapy market.

Market Size – USD 7.61 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – The rising demand of therapy in cancer treatment

The Global Infusion therapy market is forecast to reach USD 10.98 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Infusion therapy is used to give antibiotics, and life-saving hydration fluids that are administered with the help of IV to care users. In this therapy, the medication is administered with the help of a catheter or a needle. Care providers recommend this therapy when the condition of the patient is severe, unable to swallow, or drug recommended is a biologic response. It is commonly used in hospitals; however, in the present healthcare scenario, it can be administered in outpatient infusion therapy centers or even at home care with the assistance of specially trained nurses. The therapy is usually employed for treating chronic infections or serious conditions when patients do not respond to oral antibiotics. Various initiatives of market players like, acquisition are also supporting the market growth. As an instance, in 2016, ICU Medical Inc. was supposed to acquire Pfizer Inc’s Hospira Infusion Systems Business for USD 1.00 Billion. Such initiatives by market players, along with strengthening their market position, are also propelling the market growth. In regards to the region, Europe is projected to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuously expanding healthcare sector and rising geriatric population.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc. Allergan, Plc., AbbVie Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Baxter International Inc., Shire Plc and BioScrip.

Infusion Therapy Market Segmentation:

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Cardiovascular diseases

Cancer

Infectious disease

Diabetes

Nephrology & urological disorder

Inflammatory diseases

Pain management

Immune deficiency disorders

Others

Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Inotropic therapy

Antibiotic & viral infusion therapy

Chemotherapy

Anti-coagulation infusion therapy

Anesthesia

Nutritional therapy

Blood and blood component infusion therapy

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Intravenous sets

Infusion pumps

Needleless connectors

IV cannulas

Vein imaging devices

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers

Home care

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Infusion Therapy market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

