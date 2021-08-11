Port Needles Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

Increasing occurrences of cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 34.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Favorable government regulations

The global port needles market is expected to reach USD 62.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing application of implantable ports.

Cancer has a significant impact on the society in the U.S. and across the globe. It has been estimated that 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S., and 609,640 people suffered death from the disease. The number of further incidences of cancer is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women annually, and the number of cancer-related morbidity is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women annually. Moreover, it has been estimated that in 2017, 15,270 children and adolescents in the age range of 0-19 years were diagnosed with cancer, out of which 1,790 suffered death owing to the disease. In the year 2017, an estimated USD 147.30 billion was spent on cancer care in the U.S. The growing prevalence of cancer would lead to increasing demand for chemotherapy, thereby boosting the market demand.

The rising occurrence of obesity is projected to fuel the demand for port needles in the upcoming years. According to the World Health Organization in 2016, over 650 million adults (13% of the adult population across the globe) who are 18 years or older were obese. A majority of the global population lives in countries where more people die owing to overweight and obesity as compared to underweight people. In the same year, 41 million children below the age of 5 were obese/overweight, and more than 340 million children and individuals aged five years to 19 years were obese/overweight in 2016.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Smiths Medical, Novo Nordisk, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hamilton Syringes and Needles, NIPRO Medical, Boston Scientific, Terumo Corporation, and Hi-Tech Medicare Devices, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

A winged port needle is used to deliver intravenous (IV) therapy to a vein or to draw blood from a vein. These port needles allow for added precise placement, mainly in hard-to-access veins.

By application, cancer treatment contributed to the largest market share in 2018. In cases where patients have to receive several infusions of chemotherapy, a port is often a better alternative. Moreover, it may allow you to receive chemotherapy at home as opposed to at the hospital or clinic. It offers greater comfort, less delay, less risk of extravasation, and less risk of infection.

By end-users, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.0% in the forecast period.

The market in North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, and the presence of leading market players in the region.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Port Needles market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Port Needles market.

Port Needles Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Winged Port Needles

Angled Port Needles

Straight Port Needles

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Blood Transfusions

Cancer Treatment

Parental Nutrition

Other

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



