Sports Medicine Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

Favorable government initiatives, large scale collaborations for technical advancements and the changing lifestyle and the desire to remain healthy, healthcare awareness among individuals are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of Sports Medicine Market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 6.12 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends– Adoption of advanced technology

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Sports Medicine Market was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Sports medicine is generally taken to prevent injuries and also for the cure, recovery, and restoration of injuries in athletes during sports/games. Products are used for athletes to improve the condition during injuries and to prevent future progress of injuries. Rise in prevalence of sports injuries is major factor driving the market growth. The injuries include various kinds of strains and sprains. It also includes spondylolysis and spondylolisthesis, stingers, disc injury, and Scheuermann’s disease. As per the Stanford children’s health statistics (US), 30 million kids and teenagers had been a part of some form of sports in 2018, and 3.5 million injuries are recorded in US. Sports medicine has undergone satisfactory growth from among other healthcare fields, as these treatments can be provided for other individuals as well and not just for athletes. The extended rise in the demand for sports medicine is due to an increase in sports injuries. With an increase in awareness among individuals for physical fitness, the government is also actively taking initiatives for sports medicine to increase the participation of athletes around the globe.

However, due to the declined rate of skilled professionals in and inappropriate knowledge and guidelines about sports medicine are a restraint to the market growth. Also, the occurrence of chronic diseases worldwide has further associated with adopting a healthy lifestyle. The report of Physical Activity Council proposes that about 66 % of people participated in fitness sports in the year 2018, whereas in 2013, it was around 60.1%. The increase is due to changes in lifestyle, which include smoking, junk food, lack of physical activity (like walking), consumption of alcohol, which leads to life-threatening diseases. Rising awareness about these diseases has inspired people to participate in various physical activities. Growing career opportunities for sports is also responsible for the rise in the number of athletes, resulting in quick demand in sports injury management services.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2645

The global Sports Medicine market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Sports Medicine market

Arthrex, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), Breg Inc. (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Mueller Sports, Inc. (US), Wright Medical Group N.V. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), RTI Surgical (US), Performance Health International Limited (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), and Bauerfeind AG (US).

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2645

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Sports Medicine Market Segmentation:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Body Reconstruction Products Fracture and Ligament Repair Products Arthroscopy Devices Implants Prosthetic Devices Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery Products Braces and Supports Compression Clothing Physiotherapy Equipment Thermal Therapy Electrostimulation Other Therapies Ultrasound Therapy Laser Therapy

Accessories Tapes Disinfectants Wraps Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Other Injuries

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices

Others

End use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Physiotherapy clinics

Rehab centers

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sports-medicine-market

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2645

Thank you for reading the research report on global Sports Medicine market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.

Read More Reports:-

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size

Urinalysis Market Share

Medical Waste Management Market Trends

Medical Holography Market Forecast

Organ Perfusion System Market Growth

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]