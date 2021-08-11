Operating Room Equipment Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The increasing government funding, rising number of product approvals provided for various operating devices and various technological advancements are major factors expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 27.16 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends– increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery procedures owing to decreased stay at hospitals and cost-effective procedures are expected to drive the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Operating Room Equipment market was valued at USD 27.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 35.96 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6%. The equipment used in the various surgical procedures in the operating rooms present in hospitals and clinics is of crucial importance for patient compliance. The operating rooms equipment market is widely driven by the increasing favourable funding scenario by government and other bodies. Moreover, number of hospitals in various developing regions such as China, India, and others has expanded as a result of increased medical tourism. Operating Room Equipment market in regions such as Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Taiwan regions are growing at a faster pace as more hospitals and clinical setups are introduced in the region. The increasing technological advancements in the operating room equipment for better outcomes in the surgical procedures are expected to fuel the market. For instance, hybrid operating room is designed with the latest interventional devices and medical imaging systems. The technology has successfully reshaped the industrial dynamics of healthcare. Additionally, the rising geriatric population, which is considered to be highly prone to various diseases owing to surgical assistance, would also contribute to the market growth. For instance, the World Population Prospects by the United Nations estimate that the global geriatric population is expected to double by 2050, and is expected to be 2.1 billion in 2050 from 962 million in 2017. The risings cases of chronic diseases, roadside accidents, and household mishaps could also drive the market intensely in various regions. For instance, according to the American College of Cardiology, cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death in chronic diseases. In 2019, there were around 1,055,000 cases of coronary events recorded in the United States. Advanced infrastructure of operating rooms equipped with technically advanced devices offers ease of handling and greater flexibility to ensure better operational efficiency and patient care. For instance, monitors used in operating room are now voice-controlled surgical technology which is a safety improvement trend. This, in turn, is expected to have a significant impact on the global demand for equipment for the operating rooms. Furthermore, huge investments are provided to multiple specialty hospitals to improve their facilities and infrastructure for patient health. However, the price and unaffordability in emerging economy could be a restraining factor that may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., STERIS plc, Stryker Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge Group, GE Healthcare, and Mizuho OSI.

The report segments the Operating Room Equipment market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Operating Room Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Anesthesia Machines

Electrosurgical Units

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Multi-parameter Patient Monitors High Acuity Medium Acuity Low Acuity

Surgical Imaging Devices Mobile C-Arms Mini C-Arms

Operating Tables Traditional Lights LED Lights

Operating Room Lights

Others

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



