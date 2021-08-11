Anatomic Pathology Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The rising global incidences of cancer and tumorigenesis, increasing demand for personalized medicine and various training programs to raise the awareness by the government are expected to be some primary market drivers.

Market Size – USD 32.35 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends– Key players are investing in high quality and upgraded pathology equipment that provide accurate and reliable outcome.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Anatomic Pathology market was valued at USD 32.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 52.89 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The Anatomic pathology is a branch of medicine that deals with the diagnosis and effect of diseases on the body. The process relies on direct visualization of organ tissues, both grossly and microscopically. Various stains are used to identify and classify different microorganisms for disease diagnosis. The rising prevalence of cancer and tumorigenesis is expected to drive the industry widely. Diagnosis of cancer in anatomic pathology using biomarkers is a growing trend in the market. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 9.6 million deaths in 2018 occurred due to cancer; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. About 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. These deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to market growth. The increasing cases of targeted diseases due to unknown new organisms is also expected to propel the market growth. These diseases affect different people with different types and need treatment accordingly. Therefore, the rising demand for personalized medicines may fuel the market in the future. Mergers and acquisitions among various industry players to increase their profits could also propel the market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, to increase awareness about anatomic pathology among healthcare professionals, the government is taking initiatives and has introduced various training modules to ensure proper training to the trainees. Regionally, developing countries such as India and China has enormous untapped potential providing a favorable growth scenario. The favorable reimbursement policies and technological advancements in the region will further boost the market growth.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Sakura Finetek, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BioGenex Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, Bio SB, Diapath S.p.A., and Danaher Corporation.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Anatomic Pathology market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Anatomic Pathology market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Anatomic Pathology market.

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Instruments Microtomes & Cryostat Tissue processors Automatic Stainer Slide Staining Systems Embedded Systems Cover slippers Others

Services Neuropathology Hematopathology Cytopathology Forensic pathology Histopathology

Consumables Reagents Antibodies Probes & Kits Others



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development

Medical Research

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Others

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



