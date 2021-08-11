Disposable Masks Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The increasing demand for Disposable Masks for personal use and the growing emphasis on occupational health and safety in boosting the Disposable Masks market.

Market Size – USD 4.24 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – The increasing demand for N-95 masks due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Global Disposable Masks market is forecast to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sector is projected to witness a surging growth during the forecast period, which would be particularly observable during the first three quarters of 2020. The increasing emphasis on occupational health and safety in hazardous industries and increasing pollution are some of the long-term factors that would continuously support the growth of the sector. Awareness about individual health that results in increasing demand for disposable masks for personal use is one of the immediate impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

The COVID-19 Impact: The outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in increasing the relevance of disposable masks like never before. The absence of prominent links of transmission, transmission from asymptomatic infected people along with non-specific symptoms at the early stages of coronavirus infection has resulted in expanding the arena of its application from healthcare workers, patients to everyone in the community to prevent community transmission of coronavirus. The guidelines provided by major healthcare agencies like WHO is boosting the growth of the sector. As an instance, under the Advice on the use of masks in the community, during home care, and in health care settings in the context of COVID-19 provided by WHO under its interim guidance on 19th March 2020, it has been specified that health care workers should use a medical mask when coming in proximity of the confirmed or suspected patient. It further emphasizes on the use of N95 masks when performing aerosol-generating procedures. Thus, the formulation of such guidelines by healthcare agencies increases the awareness and demand for disposable masks. In regards to region, the expanding healthcare sector and increasing geriatric population who are highly susceptible to respiratory diseases and getting affected to different infections contribute to the market share held by Europe. The high rate of COVID-19 infection in the region is also supporting the growth of the market in this region, with 361,457 cases by March 30, 2020.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, 3M Company, Halyard Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Uvex Group, Besco Medical Limited, SAS Safety Corporation, Medicom Group, Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd., and Kowa Company. Ltd.

The report segments the Disposable Masks market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Disposable Masks Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Disposable Masks

Dust Disposable Masks

Respirator Disposable Masks

Derivative Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinic pharmacy

Online Store

Drug Store

End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital

Industrial

Personal

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



