Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

The elevating incidence rate of infectious diseases across the globe, the growing number of researches on infectious disease diagnosis and the elevating emphasis on Point-of-care testing, are boosting the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market.

Market Size – USD 17.20 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends – The rising demand for Infectious Disease Diagnostics amidst coronavirus pandemic

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market is forecast to reach USD 28.03 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Immediate diagnosis of infectious disease is the present need of the time due to evolving pathogens and increasing the occurrence rate of hospital-acquired infections. Government of various nations has been emphasizing on rapid diagnosis of infectious disease as a strategic priority like in the U.S. The global COVID-19 pandemic is another mentionable crucial factor that is boosting the demand for laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents.

The COVID-19 Impact: One of the major impacts of COVID-19 on the market has been elevated demand for point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests. The development of these easy-to-use and rapid devices to support testing outside of laboratory settings has been a response of diagnostic test manufacturers to shortages of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity. These test kits are developed by manufacturers based either on detection, in serum or blood of antibodies caused due to the infection or identification of proteins from the coronavirus in respiratory samples. WHO supports the use of these point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests in research settings.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomérieux SA, Diasorin, Danaher Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Luminex, Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens AG.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumables

Instruments & analyzers

Software & services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traditional diagnostic technique

Molecular diagnostic technique

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hepatitis

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Tuberculosis (TB)

Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection and Gonorrhea (CT/NG)

Influenza

Human Papillomavirus

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reference Laboratories

Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

Academic/Research Institutes

Physician Offices

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report:

The Infectious Disease Diagnostics market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

