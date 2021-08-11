Genomics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The growing funding from the government and growth in the number of genomics projects are driving the market demand.

Market Size – USD 18.60 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology.

The global Genomics market is forecast to reach USD 47.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for genetically modified plants and animals and a reduction in the price of genetic procedures are boosting the growth of the market.

The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the massive change in technology. The development of innovative machines and increased spending on research is further propelling the demand. The government is taking initiatives to encourage the growth of the market. The growing trend of personalized medicine is also another trend impacting market demand. However, the high cost of the genomic instruments and regulatory guidelines are hampering the growth of the market.

Advancement in genomics will continue to give rise to the economic, environmental, and ethical, legal, and social implications, all of which will garner attention from the public and the policymakers. Several healthcare and research companies are working towards the integration of genomic data, while major clinical centers like Stanford Health Care and many cancer research centers are using genomic data to personalize treatments for treating life-threatening diseases such as cancer.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and GE Healthcare

Genomics Market Segmentation:

Deliverables Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products Instrument Reagent

Services Core Genomics Biomarker Translation NGS-Based Computational Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sequencing

PCR

Microarray

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Precision Medicine

Drug Discovery and Development

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Research centers and government institute

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Genomics market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

