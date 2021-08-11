Syringes and Needles Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

The global syringes and needles market is expected to reach USD 34.12 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Syringes and Needles are used for various purposes such as drug administration for many diseases and are used by both healthcare professionals and patients themselves. They have become popularly accepted with the advancements in therapy and a supportive reimbursement structure in many nations.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2015 to 2050, the aged population across the globe will be rise from 12% to 22% of the total global population. Owing to this, the incidence of target diseases such as chronic diseases is expected to grow and, in return, will boost the demand. An increase in healthcare expenditure across the globe also supports the adoption of user-friendly technologies.

Diabetes and its complications, societal costs, and deaths have a huge and rapidly growing impact across the globe. In 2019, around 463 million adults in the age group of 20 years to 79 years were living with diabetes and by 2045, this is expected to rise to 700 million. 79% of adults with diabetes were living in low- and middle-income countries Diabetes caused 4.2 million deaths. According to the American Diabetes Association, the annual healthcare cost in the U.S. increased by 26% during the last five years due to increased diabetes incidences.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports diabetes as the seventh leading cause of death among Americans as of 2019. Diabetes is no more limited to the rich nations and is becoming most significantly in low-middle income countries. Diabetes has become one of four high priority Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) targeted for action by leaders across the globe.

The global Syringes and Needles market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Syringes and Needles market

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medical, Albert David Ltd., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, DeRoyal, Insulet, Connecticut Hypodermics Inc., Medtronic, and Schott AG, among others.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Syringes and Needles Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Blood Collection Syringes and Needles

Bone Marrow Syringes and Needles

Ophthalmic Syringes and Needles

Catheter Syringes and Needles

Others Syringes and Needles

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Reusable

Disposable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Retail

Non-retail

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

