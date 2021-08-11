Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pulmonary arterial hypertension Market was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.27 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Pulmonary arterial hypertension is caused by the rise in pulmonary arterial pressure, which leads to an increase in the workload on the right side of the heart, which progresses the symptoms of PAH (Pulmonary arterial hypertension). The rise in the geriatric population, with the decrease in the levels of immunity, boosts up the market.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is driving due to the prevalence of diseases like (Cirrhosis), Chronic lung diseases like emphysema, Asthma, etc. A person with PAH even can survive without treatment for a long time, but it is essential to treat it as the increased load on the right side of the heart can lead to heart failure. Treatment will help improve the quality of life. Habits such as smoking, tobacco, consumption of alcohol are expected to boost the prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension leading to increased demand for the treatment. World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention had suggested that there is a prevalence of PAH that reported 15 to 50 million cases per head. Rise in disease like asthma COPD and chronic lung disorder is expected to rise the PAH market growth. According to the Global Asthma Report 2018 about 1000 people worldwide die of asthma every day and it has affected more than 339 million people. The rise in health care awareness and an increase in medical expenditure is likely to boost the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd(Switzerland), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Gilead Sciences, Inc.(US), United Therapeutics Corporation(US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK)(London), Pfizer Inc(US), Dong-A ST Co Ltd (South Korea), Bayer HealthCare(Germany), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (US) and Arena P

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market.

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulators

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)

Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Cuff-less BP monitoring devices

Ambulatory monitors

Novel technology smartphones and Bluetooth enabled telemonitoring

Tele-monitoring

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Early-stage Drug Candidates (Phase I & Phase II)

Late-stage Drug Candidates (Phase III & Registration Phase

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinic

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



