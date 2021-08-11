Urinary Incontinence Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Urinary Incontinence market was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.93 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6%. Urinary incontinence is the leakage of urine, which is not controllable and is caused due to loss of control on the bladder. The various factors which are responsible for urine leakage include multiple conditions such as pregnancy, menopause, pelvic surgery, spinal surgery, diabetes, childbirth, and post radical prostatectomy surgery. The crucial factors responsible for propelling the market include the rising prevalence of the physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence, increase in the geriatric population in the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation estimates, half a billion people are found to be living with diabetes worldwide, and the number is projected to increase by 25% in 2030 and 51% in 2045. This rise in diabetic patients who undergo problems with urination is anticipated to fuel the market in the near future.

Additionally, the growing incidences of Parkinson’s disease and hike in the technological advancements of urinary incontinence, upsurge in the government initiatives for the awareness, and increase in healthcare spending are anticipated to propel the market in the coming years. For instance, according to the recent estimations of the Parkinson’s Foundation, it is estimated that more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease worldwide. The increase in the individuals living with Parkinson’s diseases is also more susceptible to experience urinary incontinence and hence propel the market in the near future.

The report comprehensively studies the highly competitive environment of the Urinary Incontinence market and points out the strategic initiatives undertaken by each market player, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and government & corporate deals, to strengthen their market presence.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Urinary Incontinence Market:

Covidien plc (Medtronic), Coloplast, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Ethicon, Inc., Caldera Medical Inc., Cook Medical, Prosurg, Inc., and Cogentix Medical Inc.

Urinary Incontinence Market Segmentation:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Urinary Catheters Foley Suprapubic Intermittent

Electrical stimulation devices Non-implantable Implantable

Urethral Slings Male Female

Neuromodulation Devices

Artificial Urinary Sphincters

Others

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Stress

Urge

Mixed

Overflow

Functional

Total Incontinence

Others

Categories Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Internal

External

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Use

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the Urinary Incontinence Market Report:

The Urinary Incontinence market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Urinary Incontinence market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

