Bone Densitometer Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Bone Densitometer Market was valued at USD 244.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 338.8 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Bone densitometer is a simple, rapid, and noninvasive device that is used to measure density of bone to diagnose osteoporosis. The rising prevalence of osteoporosis across the globe is the vital factor for anticipated market growth. Lowered quality of lifestyle and reduced intake of essential nutrients has also increased conditions such as low bone density due to which high chances of fractures may occur. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, more than 320,000 hip fractures are registered annually in North America and are associated with an average mortality rate of 21% in a year. It is estimated to cause 3 million fractures costing USD around 25 billion by 2025 worldwide.

The increasing geriatric population which faces issues of low bone density due to aging could be a major market driver. This population is immensely vulnerable to osteoporosis and fractures associated due to bone related diseases. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in various regions are projected to fuel market growth in the future. One of the major cause of the osteoporosis is low level of estrogen. Reduced level of estrogen is more profound in postmenopausal women. The prevalence of osteoporosis in the case of menopausal women could be a major driver contributing to the growth of the market. According to the estimates provided by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, approximately 200 million women are affected by osteoporosis worldwide. Moreover, about 1 in 3 women over the age of 50 were found to be suffering from osteoporotic fractures. However, some factors, including the high cost of densitometers and less awareness about the bone densitometers, are expected to be some restraints for the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2776

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, Echolight S.P.A, Scanflex Healthcare AB, Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd., Medonica Co., Ltd., Oscare Medical Oy, Osteosys Corporation and OSI Systems, Inc.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2776

Bone Densitometer Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Axial Bone Densitometry DXA Technology Quantitative Computed Tomography

Peripheral Bone Densitometry Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Radiographic Absorptiometry Quantitative Ultrasound Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography Peripheral Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Osteoporosis and Osteopenia

Cystic Fibrosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Body Composition Measurement

End-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bone-densitometer-market

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Bone Densitometer market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2776

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

Read More Reports:-

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Trends

Immunohematology Market Statistics

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Report

Vein Illuminator Market Companies

Hysteroscope Market Research

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]