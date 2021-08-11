Medical Robots Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The global medical robots market is expected to reach USD 27.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving the growth of the market is the use of medical robots to release healthcare personnel from routine tasks to devote their time to further pressing responsibilities, and make medical procedures cost-effective and safer for patients. AI diagnostics is one of the fields which requires widespread use of medical robots. The uses AI for in diagnostics are extensive, but there are a few instances worth mentioning, comprising the FDNA system which deploys facial recognition software for screening of patients to detect more than 8000 maladies and rare genetic disorders with an extremely high degree of precision.

The growing demand for medical robots in minimally invasive surgeries is boosting the product sale. Benefits offered by robotic surgery comprises of enhanced dexterity, greater visualization, greater precision. It is an advanced form of minimally invasive surgery, enabling surgeons to use a computer-controlled robot to operate in very tight spaces in the body that would else only be accessible through open surgery. Surgical robots are self-powered devices that can be programmed to assist in the setting and handling of surgical instruments, offering surgeons with greater flexibility, accuracy, and control. Developed by Virtual Incision Corp, the miniature robotic system provides assistance in performing minimally invasive colon resection procedures for people suffering from colon cancer, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and diverticulitis.

The global Medical Robots market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Medical Robots market

Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, Omnicell, Kirby Lester, Hocoma, Medtronic, Esko Bionics, Johnson & Johnson, and ARxIUM, among others.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Medical Robots Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Surgical Robotic Systems

Assistive & Rehabilitation Systems

Hospitals & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Accessories

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics

Laparoscopy

Neurology

Pharmacy

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

