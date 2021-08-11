Poultry Diagnostics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The Poultry Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 856.7 million in 2027. Supporting policy initiatives and technological advances in the poultry industry are expected to drive market growth during the predicted period.

The major reasons for the rapid growth of the poultry diagnostic market are disease outbreaks, technical developments and positive policy initiatives. The farmers are currently diagnosed preventively with the outbreak of disaster diseases and erosive diseases such as avian influenza, Newcastle disease and other respiratory infections.

These flock infections affect world trade in layers, broilers, turkeys and poultry. As a result, continuous attempts have been made to make poultry farmers more aware of these diseases.

An ever-increasing number of supporting government initiatives are expected to increase demand for products, such as OIE International Standards, a fragment of the WTO framework which addresses the issues of standards for better animal health and promoting international trade in animal products.

Throughout the predicted era, the emergence of animal health knowledge portals in the developed economy in particular will stimulate development. Knowledge from veterinary centers, which can also be passed on to other scientists and physicians, may also be uploaded to the Internet.

The introduction of this program would promote ongoing improvements in the prevalence of the disease. It helps the proprietor to consider prevention, effective vaccination, type of vaccines to be given, prescription recharges and nutritional information in a continuous correspondence.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

QIAGEN, Zoetis, BioChek Smart Veterinary Diagnostics, IDvet, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bioneer Corporation, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, Biogenetics Biotechnology Company, FinTech, LTD., and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., among others.

The report segments the Poultry Diagnostics market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Poultry Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

ELISA

PCR

Other

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Avian Salmonellosis

Avian Influenza

Newcastle Disease

Avian Mycoplasmosis

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



